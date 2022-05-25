.Letter to the Editor: No Deception in D

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
Measure D will ask voters to state whether they prefer trail-only or rail-and-trail language for the county’s General Plan. PHOTO: ERIN MALSBURY

Re: “A County Divided” (GT, 6/18): I would much rather have a beautiful, peaceful greenway along that publicly owned scenic corridor, with separate paths for vehicles and pedestrians, than an industrially ugly and dangerously disruptive narrow partial path next to a train line that will never be built. 

There is nothing “deceptive” about railbanking, a federal designation to preserve the possibility of building a new train line there (the old rails are coming out regardless) if you can ever sell the public on an incredibly expensive and unwise proposal for that. (Electric light rail for transportation should go down the middle of the freeway, paid for by the feds and the state.) The reason why railbanked old freight lines are rarely turned back into trains is because people around the country love greenways (I enjoy them when I visit my friends in New York). 

Steven Robins

Felton

