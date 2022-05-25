.Letter to the Editor: No Deception in D

Re: “A County Divided” (GT, 6/18): I would much rather have a beautiful, peaceful greenway along that publicly owned scenic corridor, with separate paths for vehicles and pedestrians, than an industrially ugly and dangerously disruptive narrow partial path next to a train line that will never be built.

There is nothing “deceptive” about railbanking, a federal designation to preserve the possibility of building a new train line there (the old rails are coming out regardless) if you can ever sell the public on an incredibly expensive and unwise proposal for that. (Electric light rail for transportation should go down the middle of the freeway, paid for by the feds and the state.) The reason why railbanked old freight lines are rarely turned back into trains is because people around the country love greenways (I enjoy them when I visit my friends in New York).

Steven Robins

Felton

This letter does not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].