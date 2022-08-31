.Letter to the Editor: No Free Ride for RVs

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
The issue of where and when RVs can park on Santa Cruz streets remains contentious. PHOTO: Erin Malsbury

Why do the folks from Santa Cruz Cares feel that this city has an obligation to allow RV dwellers to live on neighborhood streets, when there are over a dozen RV parks in the Santa Cruz/Watsonville area that can accommodate them? Oh, but wait … these parks actually charge a fee for their facilities! Many who choose this vagabond lifestyle have no jobs, few resources and bring little or nothing to the community, yet still feel that Santa Cruz should provide them with a place to park their rigs and allow them to live here for free. Where does responsibility to provide for oneself enter the picture here, if at all?

A friend of mine once lived in a RV because that’s all he could afford on his meager SSI income. He liked this area but knew he couldn’t afford to live here, so what did he do? No, he didn’t just park on the street somewhere and start calling it home like many do here, but instead, found himself an affordable RV park in King City. No, King City certainly isn’t Santa Cruz, but that’s all he could manage. Despite his pared-down lifestyle, he maintained a sense of personal responsibility and didn’t expect others to provide for him. Maybe all the RV “campers” who feel that this community owes them something could take a page from his playbook and start being responsible for their lives instead of expecting a free ride from the city.

Jim Sklenar

Santa Cruz

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

secure document shredding

1 COMMENT

  1. Agreed – people do see this as alternative lifestyle. I’ve seen luxury cars parked next to many of rigs . What a nice gig, no property tax, no sewer fees as many just dump on side of road or down drainage grates, etc and live in beach town that provides free food etc. word travels fast in these communities where best places are to squat. Santa Cruz must crack down on this or problem will continue to grow.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleOpinion: Seven Years Later, A Hawaiian Surfing Sequel
Next ArticleFarnaz Fatemi Celebrates Debut Book of Poetry ‘Sister Tongue’
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Things to Do: Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Metal Mavericks the Melvins are More Prolific than Ever

Los Darks Aspires to Kickstart a Latinx Rock Renaissance