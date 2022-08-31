.Letter to the Editor: No Free Ride for RVs

Why do the folks from Santa Cruz Cares feel that this city has an obligation to allow RV dwellers to live on neighborhood streets, when there are over a dozen RV parks in the Santa Cruz/Watsonville area that can accommodate them? Oh, but wait … these parks actually charge a fee for their facilities! Many who choose this vagabond lifestyle have no jobs, few resources and bring little or nothing to the community, yet still feel that Santa Cruz should provide them with a place to park their rigs and allow them to live here for free. Where does responsibility to provide for oneself enter the picture here, if at all?

A friend of mine once lived in a RV because that’s all he could afford on his meager SSI income. He liked this area but knew he couldn’t afford to live here, so what did he do? No, he didn’t just park on the street somewhere and start calling it home like many do here, but instead, found himself an affordable RV park in King City. No, King City certainly isn’t Santa Cruz, but that’s all he could manage. Despite his pared-down lifestyle, he maintained a sense of personal responsibility and didn’t expect others to provide for him. Maybe all the RV “campers” who feel that this community owes them something could take a page from his playbook and start being responsible for their lives instead of expecting a free ride from the city.

Jim Sklenar

Santa Cruz

