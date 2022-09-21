.Letter to the Editor: Protect the Soil

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
An agricultural field abuts a housing project on Holohan Road at Green Valley Road. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Re: “Drawing the Line” (GT, 9/14): I grew up in Watsonville, and have lived and worked in the Pajaro Valley all my life. I have been an agronomist, scientifically analyzing agricultural soils in California and throughout the United States. I have studied thousands of different soils, and I can say unequivocally that the Pajaro Valley soils are the best in the world.

People who advocated paving over some of our farmland to create housing or tax benefits do not understand how valuable this land is. No one is making more soil; we are losing arable land all over the country, and it is imperative that we protect ours here in Watsonville.

Measure Q helps the city develop the resources they have within city limits, while Measure S weakens the urban limit line and opens up our city to urban sprawl and paving over this valuable farmland.

Gene Spencer

Watsonville

Letters to the Editor
