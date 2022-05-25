.Letter to the Editor: Rail for Mom

Re: “A County Divided”: My mother was known as the Mother of California Bike Trails for her early and successful advocacy to use part of the gas tax to support bikeways. Her first bike advocacy project connected our semi-rural community to the more urban areas, giving cyclists a safe path far from the high-speed traffic. She wanted everyone to be safe on their bicycle, not just those accustomed to watching over their shoulder for speeding vehicles.

Her commitment to safety and access led her to write three popular trail guides to Bay Area trails and take countless community members on hikes where she was known for her kind smile and welcoming manner. She was a visionary environmentalist who helped save thousands of acres of the Santa Cruz mountains from development, leading to parks we all enjoy now.

My mom passed on recently at 101, leaving three generations of the family in Santa Cruz Co. As she aged, she watched carefully as the Santa Cruz County rail corridor project came into being, excited about the possibilities, and I think of her perspective now as we weigh our options.

Will we give future generations the option of clean light rail and have a trail next to it, or make a path that would be mostly recreational while condemning our neighbors in South County to ever-longer commutes?

Will we keep open the possibility of connecting commuter rail to our bus system and increasing ridership by 150%, or eliminate all possibility of even planning for rail transit and build an extra-wide bike path that won’t help small children, people with disabilities, or those carrying packages get from one town to the next?

My mom was committed to preserving the beauty of our region for future generations, and to making the best our community can provide available to everyone, not just a few. She loved the idea of rail and trail, a simple choice to keep our options open, serve our people and safeguard our climate. Let’s listen to her wisdom, and Vote NO on D.

Kaki Rusmore

Santa Cruz

This letter does not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].