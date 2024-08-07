.Letters

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

KAMALA HARRIS AND CANNABIS

I appreciate J Hansen bringing forward Kamala Harris’s California history as a prosecutor. If we’re going to make someone president it behooves us to unwrap the offering before a nation state life-changing choicepoint.

Problematic “powers that be” arise in every generation and, in Frank Herbert’s words, “power corrupts the corruptible.”

Kamala Harris’s track record as California Attorney General / prosecutor makes her downright scary as potential Commander in Chief. Convicting people to long prison sentences when there is strong evidence asserting their innocence should be bone-chilling to anyone.

As Madhava Setty, MD, said last week: “I wrote about Kamala Harris’s record as the CA Attorney General to remind never-Trumpers that their preferred Veep has a record of withholding of exculpatory evidence (emphasis mine) and evidence tampering to obtain wrongful convictions which she used to embellish her bonafides as the state’s top prosecutor.”

Corrina McFarlane

ONLINE COMMENTS

RE: Pedro the Lion

This is a wonderfully written piece. It’s refreshing in this new AI era.

Jess | GOODTIMES.SC

Now this is some top notch writing. I’m off to listen to the album, I think I’ll enjoy it more after reading this!

Haely | GOODTIMES.SC

I really enjoyed the article–maybe more than the music….will try to attend!

Janet Perry | GOODTIMES.SC

Re: Surf’s Still Up: How the Beach Boys Drew Us to California

I live in the South Bay and am a Beach Boys fan. I often listen to their Lost Concert on Youtube. This was such an enjoyable read. And very informative.

Emerly Gueron | GOODTIMES.SC

This is a great article, and I am honored to have been able to share my “Beach Boy” memories. Let me add one thing: what attracted Mike Love and I to Transcendental Meditation practice is that it is very similar to the effect of Surfing, that the BB’s expressed in their music—the experience of the deepest nature of one’s own inner Consciousness during TM is holistically relaxing and rejuvenating, and it spontaneously removes the stress of material concerns. It is spiritual, and so is surfing, and that is why surfers are so nature-oriented.

Michael Yankaus | MetroSiliconValley.com

Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
