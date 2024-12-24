SAVE THE MONARCHS

Following up on last week’s letter Endangered Monarchs, the Center for Biological Diversity, instrumental in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife listing of the monarch as threatened, is now taking action to protect Mexico’s migration forests. The exploding U.S. demand for avocados is fueling the ruining of monarch habitats, pushing the imperiled monarchs toward extinction. The center is asking U S. grocers to adopt avocado-sourcing policies that protect human rights and monarch habitat. What we can do is ask local grocers to stop buying avocados from Mexico, and buy from CA sources. Santa Cruz has the largest population of monarchs in CA because of the ideal habitat protected and enhanced by its citizens. Santa Cruz is #1 on the planet for monarchs.

Fiona Fairchild | Monarch Activist 🦋

HATE CRIME

JOINT STATEMENT FROM SANTA CRUZ PRIDE AND PAJARO VALLEY PRIDE CONDEMNING THE HATE CRIME AGAINST THE NEIGHBOR’S PUB ON DEC. 10

The Neighbor’s Pub opened to a robust crowd of people on December 5, 2024, and just five nights later, the LGBTQ+ establishment was the target of a hate crime. Areas around the front door were set on fire, and a homophobic slur was carved into the glass window. We strongly condemn such actions—hate crimes have no place in our communities.

The Neighbor’s Pub is a place to “foster and emphasize community within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a place where LGBTQ+ community members gather, learn, celebrate, and give back. It’s a place for LGBTQ+ community members to be in community with one another.”

We stand with owner and developer Frankie Farr for their initiative to create this space for the Santa Cruz community and will continue to support their efforts to maintain a welcoming and safe environment. Acts of hate will not deter us. We will show up with PRIDE, embracing our authenticity and visibility. Together, we stand united. Together, we demonstrate our resilience in the face of adversity and refuse to let these actions silence our community. We are neighbors, and we are here to stay!

ONLINE COMMENTS

On Bruce Bratton’s Death

Not only has Santa Cruz lost its heart.

It is now without a Soul, RIP BRATTON. Where is that bumper sticker of the week?

Jimmy Kelly | GoodTimes.sc

Farewell, Bruce

I just learned the sad news from Bruce’s email list column. I thank you, Christina, for your piece here, which seems to this old (1983-2005) Santa Cruzan to be spot on. I, too, cannot imagine Santa Cruz without Bruce. I’m glad to read that he died in his sleep, presumably without current painful health issues or other bad vibes.

Leslie Sweeney | GoodTimes.sc

Thanks, Christina Waters

Thanks for this Christina. I didn’t know Bruce personally or professionally, but his presence was ubiquitous. I knew he was important to this town, and full of its history. I learned more from your article.

Maggie Paul GoodTimes.sc