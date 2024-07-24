.Letters

Week of July 23, 2024

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

CLARIFICATION

In the July 10 edition, the article “Wages of Aging” concerning the 2024 State of the Workforce report said that “Mid-wage jobs, with an average salary between $50,000 and $74,000, were mostly concentrated in the healthcare industry.” To clarify, those jobs are primarily concentrated in that industry, but are also found in the education, building and design and logistics industries.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING?

There is not now, nor will there ever be “Affordable Housing” in Santa Cruz. Santa Cruz is the most expensive rental market in the country. A family of four with both parents working requires an income of around $180,000 to live here. The vast majority of employment in Santa Cruz is in ”service” work. None of these jobs pays enough to rent, much less buy a home.

According to the county Civil Grand Jury, Santa Cruz City government has no idea who is living in so-called “affordable” housing. However, proponents of the massive build-in of these expensive high-rises claim that the condo debacle as well as the proposed garage/ library are designed to help provide “low income and affordable” housing. Anyone who claims that these projects will alleviate the crushing costs of living in Santa Cruz is lying.

–John Morris, Santa Cruz

IT CAN’T HAPPEN HERE, AGAIN?

In response to Steve Kettmann’s Opinion (fear mongering article) on “A Democratic Moment” he spoon feeds the reader with inflamed opinionated accusations DJT will be a dictator and an authoritarian based on what? His dislike of Trump’s personality? His tweets? His policies, that he actually never addresses and that Trump is rising in popularity with THE AMERICAN PEOPLE?

Yes, there are Americans across the country who like, agree and want Trump’s policies implemented. Are those people wrong or bad? Simply stated, they want different policies than Biden’s. They don’t like what they got with Biden and are begging for a better life with the leadership they felt safer with and prospered under when Trump was in office.

Let’s face it, life under Biden has been one disaster for the American People after another. People are living in uncertainty for what tomorrow will bring, being on the edge of WWIII.

Has Steve considered all Americans’ right to vote for who he doesn’t agree with? Do they have a right to choose and vote for who they want? Or do we all have to agree with Steve Kettmann?

Steve, the real threat Trump presents is to the Democrat Party’s power and control over the nation.

– Kerri Dunlay, Santa Cruz

