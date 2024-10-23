NO ON Z

Santa Cruz voters should be clear about what Measure Z is and what it promises to do. Measure Z proposes a tax on many everyday beverages to fund certain local programs, but the ballot language clearly states that any funds raised will go directly into the city’s general fund.

Where’s the accountability?

The money cannot be earmarked for specific projects like health services or other community needs. Any proposals you hear regarding Measure Z are empty suggestions and political rhetoric, not legal requirements.

By design, the general fund allows revenue to be used for any number of city needs, many of which may have little to do with the concerns highlighted by Measure Z. Most likely the funds will be used to fill the city’s budget hole.

As we’ve seen in other cities with beverage taxes like Oakland, the advisory committee’s recommendations can—and were—ignored in favor of using the revenue for city administrative costs.

Didn’t we just absorb a sales tax increase earlier this year to cover budget shortfalls?

Why do we have to dig into our wallets yet again to pay the tab for city council? Where is accountability for the tax revenue already being collected before we feel even more increases to our cost of living? In order to make Santa Cruz more affordable and protect working families’ budgets and priorities, I hope you’ll join me in voting no on Measure Z.

Steven Moreno

WORRIED ABOUT WATER

The authors and supporters of Measure U, remind me of those who authored and supported the disastrous decisions made by the Boeing Corporation.

At Boeing, once science and engineering were removed from the equation of safe airplanes, those planes began to fall apart in mid-air, with new safety issues arising, and a previously healthy corporation, crashing.

When quizzing two of the candidates for Water District Board (Holloway and Smallman) about Measure U regarding predictions about how sufficient revenue will be raised to improve our fragile and complicated water system, the responses are: trust us, we are the only ones who know how to fix this, science is going away, climate change is a hoax, we don’t need engineers or other experts who have deep knowledge about best practices in supporting and running a water district, protecting the environment is needless.

They repeat the same statements and instead of thoughtful responses, counter that those who do not support Measure U are fearmongers.

The work ahead to create a sustainable water system must be undertaken by folks who respond knowledgeably to questions posed, whose decisions are based on best practices from current and future scientific findings, and that experts in the fields affecting our water district be consulted. These folks must also continue to support the currently under-utilized program for lower-income households, and remain willing to include the public in intelligent and peaceful conversations about the District, as well as respectful treatment of District staff.

Alina Layng and Brian Largay are the two candidates who have demonstrated their ability to fulfill these needs. When casting your ballot, you must reject Measure U and support Layng and

Largay to ensure our district has a healthy future. Don’t ‘Boeing’ our water district!

Beth Ahlgren | Felton