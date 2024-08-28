.Locals Applaud Capitola Crosswalk

Some drivers are confused by Capitola’s new street markings, but the city is trying to explain.

The changes on Bay Avenue and Hill Street (near Nob Hill) are part of a broader study examining all intersections on Bay Avenue from Highway 1 to Capitola Village. Construction was completed Aug. 2 and white plastic “safety bollards” came Aug. 7.

WIth a lane closure and lighted stop signs, there’s a lot to get drivers’ attention at this busy intersection. There is a red and white striped crosswalk, green bike lanes, tactile yellow curb ramps, and a new blue zone.

“I will say it’s caused some congestion when people don’t realize where the lane ends,” said Jessica Kahn, Capitola Public Works Director. “Lots of people were concerned because traffic has changed so much lately in Capitola… Capitola bridge went out and then when school started as well.”

Residents are hopeful about the changes. “It’s a very dangerous intersection,” said Mary Healy, who lives less than a mile away. “I think it’s an improvement because there was nothing special there before.” Healy said she used to walk across the intersection “all the time” to workout at Capitola Fitness. “After two women were hit there, I started driving my car here, even though it’s an easy walk.”

Debby Towne, 70, was hit and killed by a driver near Crossroads Loop and Bay Avenue while she was walking her dog in November 2023.

The city did an exceptional job making it aesthetically pleasing, said Randall S., 80, who studied architecture and earned his undergraduate degree in commercial art.“That is the best intersection design I’ve yet to see anywhere in this county. As far as the colors and the way that guides people, I think that made it much safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Soquel resident John Kyle, 57, had a different opinion. “All the way through this corridor is not managed well,” he said. “I don’t come through here too much. It reminds me of back in the day, when I used to go to Mexico and it’s a free for all.”

The traffic study was done in 2022, and the council directed planners to do a short-term quick build this year.

The Quick Build modifications are designed to be temporary measures to assess their effectiveness before a long-term build can proceed. “The intent was to have this be up for 12 to 18 months,” Khan said. “The idea was to have this installed after the main summer season but before school started.”

Background Information

The project was funded in the city’s 2023-24 budget, with $50,000 for the intersection.

Still some motorists are baffled about the different zones, especially the zone painted blue. “I know that’s really confusing,” Khan said. “With a quick build, you’re trying to delineate space for pedestrians and places for cars not to drive. In a lot of other places they’ve made it almost an artscape, sometimes using flowers or other scenes… It is not to be confused with ADA parking.”

The blue paint serves both pedestrian and bicycle traffic, Hahn said. “Blue is a buffer for the bike lane,” she said. “In a permanent project, that blue area would be made out of concrete.”

Two travel lanes have been removed to decrease congestion and reduce the number of vehicles entering the intersection simultaneously. Sidewalks have been extended with blue paint, shortening pedestrian crossing distances. Buffered bike lanes marked with green paint provide greater separation between cyclists and vehicles.