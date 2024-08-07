My early years were spent in Hollywood, California. We lived under the Griffith Park Observatory. I was a joyous, sprite-like, hyperactive kid. In second grade, I was recognized as a budding artist who excelled at jigsaw puzzles. My teenage years were filled with music, art and bikes. My studies included welding, photojournalism, photography, clothing design and culinary arts.

My favorite invention has always been the bicycle. Riding a bike was like flying. It was freedom, transportation and joy, an emotional full-body experience.

In July 1982, our family moved from Hollywood to Santa Cruz. The next month, I bought a one-way bus ticket back to LA and left a note for my mom. But that’s a different story for another time.

My first job in Santa Cruz was for the Santa Cruz Sentinel. I delivered the afternoon paper. My second job was at India Joze, busing tables. Later, I worked at the Bagelry, Community Foods, Photo Drive-Up, and various farmers markets selling tropical fruits and bone broth.

Starting in 2007, I became a professional disc golfer and got to travel across the US for world championships, which led to instant community. In 2018, I discovered mountain bike racing and collected a handful of bikes. My favorites were single-speed mountain bikes.

People remember me from Local Talk, a column in Good Times that I wrote for 18 years. During the pandemic, dozens of people came up to me and asked, “Why aren’t you doing the column anymore?” I told them free papers are run by advertisement dollars. When businesses close, ad dollars dry up.

In June 2022, I worked four part-time jobs just to live in Santa Cruz.

Early morning, July 1, 2022, I had a motorcycle accident. When the emergency crew found me, I didn’t have a pulse. I was flown by helicopter to Natividad Trauma Center in Salinas. I had suffered a traumatic brain injury and required surgery for multiple skull fractures.

I was placed in an induced coma and intubated for two weeks. A doctor asked my sisters if they wanted to start morphine and discontinue life support.

My sister, Sarah, a local registered nurse responded, “That is not an option!” If she had not said that, then you wouldn’t be reading my story right now.

I spent a month at Natividad and the doctors there told my family I was a “Miracle Boy.” Next, I was transferred to Dominican Hospital, remaining there for 5 1/2 months. The care at Dominican was full of love, truly next-level love.

Matt Scott says he is ready to step into a new role, ‘perhaps as an inspiration for others who also have suffered from traumatic brain injury.’

Today, I still have my long-term memories, my sense of humor, my amazing good looks (lol), and now my voice is returning. I am also learning to walk again. Among my many wishes would be improved vision, clearer speech, walking on my own, use of my hands (to cook, to do art, to dress myself, etc.) and to ride a bike again on my own. I am now disabled, legally blind and learning how to walk and talk again.

I am forever grateful for my family, the continued support of my Santa Cruz community and friends all around the world. When the accident happened, my family and friends had prayed for my recovery. My Aunt Victoria sent me these words: “God says to you, Matthew, ‘I have restored you. Your old life is left in the mountain, Go and live a new life I have given you.’”

It’s been two years since the accident that has changed my life. I feel that I am ready to step into a new role, perhaps as an inspiration for others who also have suffered from traumatic brain injury.

At the same time, I am still an artist, a journalist, a humanitarian and a survivor.

Looking out into our world these days, I am concerned with our politics. And I have a few ideas.

Can we all agree to preserve our democracy this way:

• Designate the First Saturday in November as a National Holiday.

• Institute rank choice voting.

• Abolish gerrymandering.

• Term limits for all representatives.

• Dismantle the electoral college: one person, one vote.

• Repeal Citizens United, money is not free speech.

With the support of my family and community, I know a new life is possible. Being unemployed and disabled for almost 24 months now, I must draw upon my creativity, entrepreneurial spirit and will power to develop a nonprofit that can help me continue to thrive against present and upcoming financial burdens.

What am I up to now?

The following are some endeavors I am working on with support of beloved family and friends:

• An app that I created called “I Call U Out”—a way to get people, young and old, off their devices and go outside into the fresh air.

• A podcast interviewing local artists, writers, change makers, musicians, peacekeepers and entrepreneurs.

• A high-quality book of photographs and artwork that I have created throughout my life.

• A nonprofit for traumatic brain injury awareness.

• A gallery and community center, hosting music, art, comedy and various events.

Donations of original artwork are being accepted for an upcoming benefit, launch party and silent auction. If you can, please contribute gift certificates for local small businesses and tickets for upcoming concerts.

Thanks to the unconditional love of everyone reading this. Gratitude and thanks to my mother, Risa, and my sisters, Laura and Sarah, and my extended family, my many loving friends, the unique Cabrillo Community College Stroke Center, local farmers, and the dedicated support from Jove, Jay, Ann Wasserman and my caretakers.

“Every day in every way, I am getting better and better, and the best is yet to come!” has been my daily mantra.

Gratitude, goodwill and love are the greatest healers.

To learn more about Matthew Scott and efforts to aid his recovery, visit his GoFundMe campaign, the Facebook Page Love for Matt Scott, and Scott’s own website, heartwrencher.com.