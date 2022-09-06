.Michael’s on Main Closed for Repair After Fire

The beloved Soquel restaurant is known for supporting the local music scene and embracing all things Grateful Dead

By Tarmo Hannula
Michael’s on Main owner Michael Harrison says that it could take a year for Michael’s on Main to fully recover from a Sept. 1 fire.

An early morning fire tore through a section of the popular Soquel restaurant Michael’s on Main on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Central Fire’s Fire Marshal Mike DeMars says the flames broke out around 4:30am and caused heavy damage to several rooms and smoke damage through most of the eatery that is perched on Soquel Creek at 2591 Main St.

Michael Harrison, who has owned Michael’s on Main for the past six years, said he got a call just past 4:30am, and that when he arrived a short while later he saw flames barreling out the roof.

“We’ll rebuild—yes we will,” he said as he toured one of the dining rooms with charred debris strewn about, heavy smoke damage and broken glass. “I think it might take about a year to reopen.”

DeMars says the blaze most likely started in a prep area beside the kitchen, but added that it was still under investigation.

secure document shredding

Harrison said that he was fortunate that about 50 prized pieces of Grateful Dead memorabilia survived the fire, including an early poster from 1966. The restaurant is widely known for its “Grateful Sundays” which feature Dead cover bands—sometimes a member of the band’s extended family—and dancing.

Following the fire, about a dozen friends showed up later that morning to help Harrison rescue artwork and other goods from the charred building. A GoFundMe to help the venue (gofundme.com/f/help-michaels-on-main-rise-from-the-ashes) had raised nearly $10,000 as of Tuesday morning.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleRob Brezsny’s Astrology: Sept. 7-13
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
rob brezsny

Rob Brezsny’s Astrology: Sept. 7-13

Ram’s Gate Winery’s 2021 Rosé Gleams with Character

Riva Delivers Updated Seafood Classics with an Ocean View