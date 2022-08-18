.Multiple People Killed in Plane Crash at Watsonville Airport

At least two people were killed in a mid-air collision between small private planes above Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday just before 3pm.

One witness, Steve, who did not want to use his last name, said he saw the planes attempting to land when they clipped wings, and one plane appeared to flip on its side before crash landing.

Meanwhile, the second, larger twin-engine plane continued down the runway and smashed into a grassy field, igniting it ablaze before careening into an airplane hangar. That plane, officials at the scene said, had a man, a woman and a dog aboard. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The airport hangar sustained major damage.

The first plane landed near the beginning of the runway off the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas Road.

This story will be updated