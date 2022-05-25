.Opinion: A Different Kind of Opera

Claude Debussy said, “In opera, there is always too much singing.” Surely tongue-in-cheek coming from a composer who thought Tristan und Isolde was the greatest piece of art ever made, but as someone who likes my stage drama talky, I actually agree. So UCSC’s new “semi-opera”—a phrase I had never heard until reading Christina Waters’ cover story this week—is kind of perfect for me. And best of all, the spoken dialogue of The Fairy Queen, a fascinating 17th century work from composer Henry Purcell, is from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Between this and Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s upcoming premiere of local playwright Kathryn Chetkovich’s The Formula—based on the same work—it’s going to be a Midsummer summer around here. I won’t give away any more about what Sheila Willey and UCSC Opera have in store with The Fairy Queen; be sure to read Christina’s cover story to find out.

We also have more election coverage this week, and will wrap it up in next week's issue.

