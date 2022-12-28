.Opinion: A Farewell from the Editor

Over eight years of heading up GT, I have written somewhere around 400 of these editor’s notes. That’s more than 80,000 words—the length of a short novel. That means some of you have read a whole book’s worth of whatever I was thinking about as we finished each week’s paper, which blows my mind. I feel like at this point I’ve told you so many stories about my life living in and covering Santa Cruz—from UCSC to the Pajaronian to Metro Santa Cruz to Santa Cruz Weekly to here—that I’m not sure how many more I even have!

Well, I have one more—and it’ll be my last, as I’m leaving Good Times at the end of the year for a new opportunity on the other side of the hill. This time, I want to tell you what bringing you the paper every week for almost a decade has meant to me.

In short, everything. When I came back here to be editor of Santa Cruz Weekly, after seven years of not covering this area, it was the start of a real creative rebirth for me. When we merged with Good Times a couple of years later, some people were skeptical, because GT really is a beloved local institution. But others were looking forward to what we would bring to it—including local ownership for the first time in decades—and I remember thinking, “Well, we’ll see what people think in a year.” But long before that, I started hearing encouraging feedback.

I think both our news and cultural coverage got better every year—and then the pandemic hit. By the fall of 2020, there were two emergencies to cover, Covid and the CZU fire, as well as an important social movement in Black Lives Matter. We were liveblogging news about all three nonstop, doing more news coverage than at any time in the paper’s history. But there was so much to cover, nonstop, that for the first time I really had no idea whether we were doing an adequate job or not. So when we were subsequently named the best weekly newspaper in the state by the California Newspaper Publishers Association for the second year in a row, I was stunned, and even more grateful for our staff’s incredible dedication through the toughest of times.

We’re now at three years in a row for that award, and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished. I’m thankful to all of the amazing people I’ve had the chance to work with, both at GT and in the community. And I’m thankful for you, for picking us up, clicking to us online, and reading us. You’re the reason we do it, and the reason I’ve kept coming back to cover Santa Cruz County again and again in my career. There’s no other place quite like this one, and I’ll miss you.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF