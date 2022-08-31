.Opinion: Seven Years Later, A Hawaiian Surfing Sequel

Despite living and working in Santa Cruz for the better part of three decades by 2015, I had no clue about the Hawaiian origins of Santa Cruz surfing—all surfing in the U.S. mainland—until Geoffrey Dunn wrote a cover story about it for us in July of that year.

Recounting the day in 1885 when Hawaiian princes David Kawananakoa, Edward Keliiahonui and Jonah Kuhio Kalaniana’ole took their “surf-boards” (as the local press called them at the time) into the water at the mouth of the San Lorenzo River, Dunn’s wonderful piece traced the legacy of their visit, its unique moment in history as “the first account of surfing anywhere in the Americas,” and the wild story of how two of their boards found their way back to Santa Cruz. It also kicked off a summer of celebrating the Santa Cruz-Hawaii surfing connection, as the Museum of Art and History hosted an exhibit featuring those original redwood olo surfboards. There was a paddle-out marking the 130th anniversary of the event, and a number of other commemorations.

Seven years later, Dunn delivers the sequel to that cover story in this issue. It builds on a single, one-line mention in the original piece about “legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku, who was close to the princes and visited Santa Cruz three times during his career.” That name probably didn’t register with most readers at the time, but after you read Dunn’s cover story, you won’t forget it. Kahanamoku’s history is every bit as fascinating as that of the three princes, and the mark he made on Santa Cruz will surprise you. Mahalo for reading!

