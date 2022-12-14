.Opinion: The Rise of the Amah Mutsun

Re: Riggleman

Thank you, Denver Riggleman, for having integrity and courage, and for your book. I could hardly believe my eyes when I turned on CNN and saw what was happening on Jan, 6, 2021. I immediately called my Congressman, Jimmy Panetta. To my surprise, he answered the phone. I said: ”Jimmy, what the hell is going on back there?” He said he sent all his staff home, and they were under siege.

As a former American government teacher of high school seniors, nothing in my 36-year career in the public schools of California could prepare me for this.

When you idolize human beings, you forget that they are human. We did that for four years. It nearly cost us our nation.

The same can be said for Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo. The first college board of trustees gave our community college his name without doing any investigation or public comment. I was proud to vote to change the name. I was proud to campaign on it as an issue when I was elected in 2020. Cabrillo was the Putin of 16th century California.

Mark Twain said it best: ”There is never a wrong time to do the right thing.”

And for those who accuse me of being “woke,” I say to you: “Better to be woke than comatose.”

— Steve Trujillo

Re: West Cliff Damage

The City Council has known for more than 20 years that the Lighthouse—the city’s logo—is on land being eroded from the waves and it is in danger of falling into the ocean. They’ve discussed what to do, but that’s all they’ve done is discuss it. Anyone who uses that area knows that it’s being eroded and the fence moves closer to the lighthouse every year.

I hope that the lighthouse is included in the plan this article talks about … and I hope the sidewalk falling doesn’t distract from fixing the land the lighthouse is on.

— Whitney