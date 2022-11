Former Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin appears poised to become the first woman from Santa Cruz County to hold a seat on the State Assembly, with early returns showing 65.5% of Santa Clara voters supporting her run for the 28th District.

Results from Santa Cruz County were not available as of 8:06pm.

Her opponent is Republican Liz Lawler, who currently serves on the Monte Sereno City Council.

This story will be updated