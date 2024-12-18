.Pro Baller Reggie Stephens Gives Back

Former NFL cornerback Reggie Stephens trains with Santa Cruz students every Sunday.

He works with kids on developing athletic skills, extending their academic experience, helping with college placement, and potentially receiving scholarships through the Reggie Stephens Foundation.

Stephens’ foundation provides comprehensive programs for boys and girls—basketball, speed and agility training, a boys’ football program, and a girls’ flag football tournament coming in January 2025.

“No matter what the sport is, we have conditioning training available; we never turn anyone away,” Stephens says.

The foundation also supports education through study sessions, as well as its newest initiative: arts and culture programs for youth.

Inspired by Stephens’ background in music, the foundation provides cultural enrichment programs to serve youth in multiple dimensions, from the arts to athletics.

Stephens, an alumnus of Santa Cruz High School and Cabrillo College, started the program in 2017 after his retirement from the NFL. He also coached his son at Scotts Valley. After his son was awarded a full-ride scholarship at Pepperdine, Stephens recalls, he wanted to help more kids from his hometown achieve the same goal.

In 2018 there were about 60 participants in the camp. Today, RSF works with more than 300 kids throughout the Central Coast.

The program’s main priority is getting kids to college. One way Stephens pursues that goal is through organizing field trips to Morgan State University and other HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities), broadening students’ perspectives and helping them explore new opportunities.

“I want kids to know there’s a world outside of this area, and I know kids from here can be overlooked,” Stephens says.

RSF supports students in attending any college. The foundation also encourages students to consider a variety of colleges and universities.

“There’s no reason kids shouldn’t go to college,” Stephens asserts. “I’ve helped over 30 kids to college using my resources as a former NFL player. I’ve helped kids fill out college applications, study hard to achieve scholarships on and off the field, and mostly I’ve helped kids with their confidence to believe they can do it. You seek it, you believe it, I’m going to help you achieve it.”

While the foundation focuses on athletic development, it also provides opportunities for mentorship for all students. Stephens explains how students help one another. For instance, Tyreese Lundy, an older Soquel High running back, worked with Preston Dean, who plays in Pop Warner games.

“I offer the kids a comfortable space to work in. Each Sunday, kids come in with something new to work on,” Stephens says.

To donate to Reggie Stephens’ foundation, readers can go to SantaCruzGives.org.

This year, RSF received a grant from Community Foundation Santa Cruz, the first time the program received outside money from anything other than Stephens’ fundraising efforts—including a golf tournament. Stephens anticipates using the money to take more kids on the field trip next time around. “Seeing kids fly on a plane for the first time, being able to attend Morgan State and see the opportunity they have, is healing.”

Off the field, Reggie emphasizes the tutoring program RSF offers. The program is planning a partnership with Santa Cruz Athletic Club to create a weight training and tutoring room for members of RSF in 2025.

“I do it because our area needs someone in this role to make sure our kids don’t fall through the cracks. To make sure they have the best opportunity, to be the best athlete, go to college. … For the kids who struggle to make the team, watching them develop, it’s the most healing thing,” Stephens says.

A Parent’s Perspective

Jon Brown recalls his son’s involvement with RSF, which began in 2017–2018. Stephens recognized Qwentin Brown’s potential as an athlete, and during the pandemic, when training opportunities were scarce, he offered personalized support and helped the young athlete stay prepared.

By Qwentin’s senior year in 2021-2022, Stephens had become integral to his athletic development. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-era recruiting, Stephens provided scouting support and encouraged perseverance.

“I recall our family being worried about recruits not initially giving us offers,” Brown recounts. When the road to college basketball seemed unclear, “Reggie reminded us to remain calm.”

Stephens’ belief in Qwentin’s abilities eventually helped secure an offer from Brown University.

Jon emphasizes the trust he placed in Stephens over the years. “At some point, as a parent, you realize you’ve maxed out your knowledge,” Jon says. “Reggie was that person I could trust to guide my son to the next level.”

After four years of working together, Jon asserts, “Whatever Reggie says, we’re going to do it.”

Even after Qwentin’s graduation, the bond remains strong. “To this day, my kid still calls Reggie. That’s the kind of relationship they have,” Jon shares. Now, Jon’s nine-year-old son has joined RSF, affectionately calling him “Uncle Reggie.”

Giving Time

Good Times readers can donate to the Reggie Stephens Foundation via the Santa Cruz Gives program. Founded by Good Times in 2015, Santa Cruz Gives has raised more than $5 million to help local charities (63 this year). These are some of the participating groups that—like this week’s featured nonprofits—provide essential services to children in Santa Cruz County.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County—Training mentors for children with mental health issues.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Cruz County—Upgrading the clubhouse for the next generation.

Camp Opportunity—Sending at-risk kids to camp.

CASA of Santa Cruz County—Recruiting advocates for juveniles in foster care.

Center for Farmworker Families—Conducting computer literacy training.

Community Bridges—Providing diapers to low-income parents.

Girls Inc.—Training to set health and wellness goals

Hopes Closet—Giving socks, shoes and underwear to kids.

Mentors Driving Change for Boys, Men and Dads—Offering programs to empower boys.

Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance—Hosting a youth conference.

Pajaro Valley Shelter Services—Conducting family-strengthening workshops.

Positive Discipline—Parenting programs in English, Spanish and Mixteco.

Ventures—Funding college savings programs for babies born in Santa Cruz County.

Walnut Avenue Family & Women’s Center—Supporting the Early Education Center.

From now through Dec. 31, readers can donate to the program. Find out more at SantaCruzGives.org. Santa Cruz Gives is funded by the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, Applewood Foundation, Joe Collins, Driscoll’s, Inc., Monterey Peninsula Foundation, 1440 Foundation, Santa Cruz County Bank, and Wynn Capital Management, as well as readers of Good Times, Pajaronian and Press Banner.