.Pro-Israeli Demonstrators Rally On West Cliff

Around 50 pro-Israel demonstrators marched on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz this past Friday in a call to free hostages held by Hamas and show support for Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. The protest was held the same day that Israel and Hamas agreed to a hostage and prisoner swap that returned 24 hostages to Israel for 39 Palestinian prisoners.

According to the BBC, among the returned hostages were the Israelis Margalit Mozes, 78, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz and Doron Katz Asher, 34, who was abducted along with her two daughters Raz, 4, and Aviv, 2. Ten Thai nationals were also released.

Demonstrators gathered on the lawn at 2pm at Lighthouse Point as they waved Israeli and U.S. flags. Some carried posters with the names and photos of hostages taken by Hamas militants during the attack on Israeli settlements near the Gaza border on Oct. 7.

An estimated 1,400 people were killed by Hamas that day, according to the Israeli government, in what it called the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) unleashed an unprecedented bombing campaign against the Gaza strip that has killed more than 14,000 people, according to Gazan officials New York Times. Ten thousand of the deaths have been women and children.

Now, almost two months into the conflict, a four-day ceasefire has been agreed to by Hamas and Israel in order to swap prisoners and hostages and for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Demonstrators on Friday were there to demand all hostages held by Hamas be returned immediately.

Amir Voskoboynik, came down from Aptos to show solidarity with the hostages and for Israel’s ongoing military campaign. He said he was happy to hear that some hostages had been released.

“Every day that [the hostages] are there it’s a crime,” Voskoboynik said, holding an Israeli flag. “It’s the best news ever. Very happy. We woke up to a very good day.”

Voskoboynik said that he supports Israel’s goal of “eradicating Hamas” and that the hostage releases, while a positive development, should not deter Israel from continuing the war. He said that the ceasefire is not in Israel’s best interest, but only helps Hamas buy more time.

Gil Stein, said that the release of hostages is a good thing, but that it is “psychological warfare” on behalf of Hamas.

“Innocent hostages for convicted terrorists, to me, is not a fair trade,” Stein said.

He supports the IDF’s current incursion into Gaza and said that the goal of destroying Hamas is the main concern, even if it means civilians are killed.

“As far as the civilians in Gaza, the IDF will have to do what it has to do.”

Jacob Rosen was at the demonstration to show support to the “nation he is a part of.” He grew up splitting his time between the U.S. and Israel and served in the IDF. He said that most Americans do not understand the religious roots of the decades-long conflict of which the latest situation is a flashpoint. Rosen believes that Muslims wish to eradicate Jews.

“It doesn’t matter if there will be a Palestinian country or not, they wish to eliminate Jews in all of the world, not just in Israel,” Rosen said. “Judaism is a faith of hope and we believe in life. Islam believes in killing. Israel will do whatever it takes to release every single Jewish soul at any price. But this time around it will not end as before; Hamas will be eliminated.”

In the wake of pro-Palestinian protests erupting across the nation and internationally, pro-Israeli groups are concerned with what they characterize as antisemitic chants, such as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” According to the Anti-Defamation League, the chant is an antisemitic slogan calling for the destruction of Israel and the killing of Jews.

Earlier this month, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was censured in Congress for using the slogan. Tlaib is Palestinian-American and has shown support for the people of Gaza.

Voskoboynik said that some pro-Palestinian demonstrations have antisemitic undertones, but not all. Asked if being pro-Palestinian is the same as being pro-Hamas, Voskoboynik thinks there can be a distinction.

“I think there is [a difference], but you have to ask these people who they really support these days,” Voskoboynik said.

Rosen said that all pro-Palestinian protests are antisemitic in nature.

“Of course they are,” Rosen said. “You should listen to their rhetoric. I don’t have to speak on their behalf. All the woke youngsters in this country that don’t know anything about the conflict that chant this thing[…], they can’t even tell you which river.”

On this sunny day after Thanksgiving, West Cliff teemed with tourists as craft market booths dotted the parking lots. Demonstrators departed the lawn area and proceeded towards the surfer statue in a peaceful march that looped back around towards Natural Bridges. A few passing cars honked in solidarity.

When asked what his thoughts were on the march, an onlooker did not have a strong opinion either way.

“It’s a free country,” he said.