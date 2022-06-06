.Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe Gets a New Roof

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks Friends announced today that Rancho San Andrés Castro Adobe has a new roof, signaling the progression of the ongoing restoration.

Located off of Larkin Valley Road in Watsonville, the historic adobe was initially built in the mid-1800s by Juan Jose Castro, son of Jose Joaquin Castro (of the Juan Bautista de Anza Expedition).

The park’s restoration, and designation as the Pajaro Valley’s first State Historic Park, has been ongoing for decades. The $175,210 roof project is supported through Proposition 68: California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Act, which dedicated nearly $200 million in funding for underserved communities to have equitable access to outdoor recreation facilities.

“We are proud to partner with State Parks to restore and interpret this critical part of Pajaro Valley’s history,” Friends executive director Bonny Hawley said in a press release. “The Castro Adobe provides a hub to share stories from many moments in history, helping visitors better understand and appreciate the generations of people who have called the Pajaro Valley home.”

Since California State Parks acquired the Castro Adobe property from then-owners Edna and Joe Kimbro in 2002, they have worked with Friends to organize volunteers to help with restoration. Everything from earthquake repairs and seismic stabilization to installing an ADA lift and new exhibit features has been included. Community fundraising has backed much of the project.

“California State Parks is very fortunate to have a partner like Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks to collaborate with on this exciting restoration project,” said California State Parks’ senior park and recreation specialist Linda Hitchcock.

Castro Adobe reopened to the public last year after closing for construction in 2019 and then dealing with pandemic challenges. While still an active construction site, it occasionally opens for open house events and school tours.

See the new roof and much more at “Doors Open California at The Castro Adobe.” $20. Saturday, June 11, 10am-4pm. 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville. californiapreservation.org/doca.