.Santa Cruz County Ballot Measures: Results So Far

As of 11pm on Nov. 5, all but two of the 16 ballot measures put before voters in Santa Cruz County have more “yes” votes. Here are the current stats:
Measure D
Aromas-San Juan Unified School District bond
Bond amount: $44 million ($2.7 million annually)
Impact on voters: Roughly $55 per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 80%
No: 20%
Measure L
Bonny Doon Elementary School District bond
Bond Amount: $456,000 annually
Impact on voters: approximately 3 cents per $100 assessed value on properties in the district
Yes: 65.51%
No: 34.49%
Measure M
Pajaro Valley Unified School District bond
Bond Amount: $315 million ($18.3 million annually)
Impact on voters: $60 per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 54.74%
No: 45.26%
Measure N
Live Oak School District Bond
Bond amount: $45 million ($3.3 million annually)
Impact on voters: $30 per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 45.6%
No: 54.4%
Measure O
Scotts Valley School District Bond
Bond amount: $85 million ($5 million annually)
Impact on voters: $49 per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 54.49%
No: 45.51%
Measure P
Soquel Union Elementary School District Bond
Bond amount: $73 million ($4 million annually)
Impact on voters: 3 cents per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 54.39%
No: 45.61%
Measure Q
Santa Cruz County’s Water and Wildlife Protection
Parcel Tax
Parcel Tax: $ 7.3 million annual revenue
Impact on voters: $87 per parcel
Yes: 57.78%
No: 42.22%
Measure R
Santa Cruz County Central Fire District Bond
Bond amount: $24.5 million ($1.7 million annually)
Impact on voters: $17 per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 56.21%
No: 43.79%
Measure S
Scotts Valley Fire Protection District Bond
Bond Amount: $24,5 million ($1.7 million annually)
Impact on voters: $17 per $100,000 of assessed valuation
Yes: 62.04%
No: 37.96%
Measure T
Zayante Fire Protection District Tax
Amount to be raised: $440,000 annually
Tax amount: $50 for vacant parcels less than five acres, $100 for larger vacant parcels and $290 for residential, commercial and other improved parcels.
Yes: 72.49%
No: 27.51%
Measure U
San Lorenzo Valley Water District Fixed Charge
What: would repeal all fixed water charges and limit future increases to 2% per calendar year until Jan. 1, 2049
Yes: 34.97%
No: 65.03%
Measure V
Watsonville Charter Amendment – Boards and Commissions
What: Would allow all Watsonville residents to serve on city boards and commissions, regardless of citizenship status
No financial impact.
Yes: 55.62%
No: 44.38%
Measure W
What: Would make several changes to Watsonville’s charter, including:
• Allow council members to receive employment benefits
• Make the Library Board a commission
• Let the city hire attorneys to assist the city attorney
• Revise the requirements when hiring city managers
Yes: 57.05%
No: 42.95%
Measure X
Scotts Valley Business License Tax
Estimated annual revenue: $1.1 million
Would raise the base rate from $90 to $150 per business.
Yes: 72.92%
No: 27.08%
Measure Y
Capitola Sales Tax
Estimated revenue: $2.2 million annually
What: Would replace the city’s quarter-percent sales tax with a half-percent sales tax.
Yes: 68.99%
No: 31.01%
Measure Z
Santa Cruz Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax
Estimated revenue: $1.3 million annually
What: 2 cents per ounce tax on sweetened beverages
Yes: 52.09%
No: 47.91%
