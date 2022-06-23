.Santa Cruz County Resource Conservation District Awarded Over $390K

Earlier this month, CAL FIRE awarded wildfire resilience grants to ten resource conservation districts (RCDs) around the state, including Santa Cruz County. The locally-run agency will receive more than $390,000 over three years.



In a recent press release about the grant, the RCD says the money will help the district and partners develop forest management plans with private landowners. The team will have an “on-call” registered professional forester and other community resources, including one-on-one support.



Some of the award will also help fund the district’s No-cost and Neighborhood Reimbursement Chipping Programs, which incentivize residents to create defensible space around buildings in high-risk areas.



The Santa Cruz County RCD was formed in 1942 primarily to help farmers reduce erosion and maintain soil health. Now, the special district works with CAL FIRE, landowners and community members on projects that range from wildfire prevention to watershed restoration.



Learn more about the Santa Cruz County Resource Conservation District and its projects at rcdsantacruz.org.