.Santa Cruz Scores a Win on Hotel Tax

Early results show residents support higher taxes on overnight lodging

By Aiyana Moya
It looks like Santa Cruz voters have approved increasing accommodation taxes on overnight hotel stays. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Preliminary election results show that Santa Cruz voters have approved increasing accommodation taxes on overnight hotel stays and short-term rentals within city limits.

Measure P, the city’s transient occupancy tax increase, collected 77.81% of the 8,420 votes counted as of Wednesday morning.

The measure raises the overnight lodging tax from 11% to 14% for short-term residential vacation rentals and 11% to 12% for hotels, motels and inns. It is estimated to bring in $1.38 million annually to the city’s general fund.

It’s a significant win for the city, especially after residents voted down a half-cent sales tax earlier this year. That measure failed by a mere 50 votes in July, denying the city revenue officials have said they desperately need to support homeless services and offset the city’s budget deficit. 

“We are grateful that the community recognized the need for additional revenues to maintain essential city services,” City Manager Matt Huffaker said in a statement. “From wildfire prevention, investing in affordable housing and our infrastructure, and continuing our progress on homelessness response. This funding will be put to good use.”  

secure document shredding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Aiyana Moya
Previous ArticleEarly Results Show Overwhelming Support for Measure R
Next ArticlePanetta Holds Commanding Lead
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Panetta Holds Commanding Lead

Early Results Show Overwhelming Support for Measure R

Parker, Bilicich Deadlocked for Watsonville City Council Seat