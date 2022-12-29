.Scholarship Honors Memory of Plane Crash Victim

The family of Stuart Camenson, who died in a plane collision at Watsonville Municipal Airport on Aug. 18, has created a permanently endowed scholarship for Cabrillo College students in his honor.

The Stuart Camenson Memorial Endowed Scholarship aims to support those studying within Cabrillo’s Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) department, where he was deeply involved. Stuart took studio and performing arts classes and became close with many students and instructors.

“It was important for me to do this,” Stuart’s mother, Lori Camenson, said. “[Stuart] loved the school so much, and they returned that love in education tenfold. I just want to keep that going at Cabrillo and help someone who wants to continue their personal growth and education.”

VAPA instructors, staff and students helped organize a Celebration of Life for Camenson on Oct. 16, which was held at Cabrillo’s Aptos campus. They also set up a memorial display at VAPA with photos, pieces of Stuart’s art and notes of sympathy.

The Camenson family then approached Cabrillo College Foundation executive director Eileen Hill to help create the scholarship, which will be given to students annually, in perpetuity. While the exact amount has not been set, Lori said the family plans to match up to $8,000 in donations. All donations of $100 or more will automatically be matched.

Lori expressed her appreciation for the college’s support.

“Part of our hearts will always be in the Cabrillo [and] Santa Cruz area,” she said, “as that is where Stuart called home and where we found so many caring, compassionate individuals. I would like members of that community to know how important they are to us.”

To donate, visit foundation.cabrillo.edu/donate-2 and enter “Stuart Camenson Scholarship” in the special instructions or notes field); checks payable to the “Cabrillo College Foundation” (state “Stuart Camenson Scholarship” in the memo); or call directly 831-479-6338.