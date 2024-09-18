.Scotts Valley Fire District Puts $24.5 Million Bond On Ballot

Last November, the Scotts Valley Fire Protection District asked Scotts Valley voters to approve a bond to build a new fire southside station and provide a better defense against wildfires. The measure lost by just 12 votes, leaving the district to continue struggling with an outdated Erba Lane station.

This year, fire officials are trying again, asking district voters to approve a $24.5 million bond to replace the Erba Lane station and improve their ability to respond to wildfires and all emergencies.

Californians used to recognize fire season as starting in late summer/early fall, after the sun had baked the earth, and fuels—once lush and green—had been dried to a crisp. Now, fire season has become a nearly year-round event, with flames racing up and down nearly every county in the state beginning in the spring.

In response, local fire departments are adjusting their preparedness strategies so they have the equipment necessary to defend communities against the dangers of firestorms like the one that roared through the Santa Cruz Mountains in 2020.

The Scotts Valley Fire Protection District Board of Directors on July 10 unanimously approved Resolution 2024-8, which will place a “fire and life safety investment” ballot measure on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The cost of the new fire station and support building—on La Madrona Drive, near the Hilton Hotel—is estimated to be $26.3 million, an increase of 9% from 2023. The sale of the Erba Lane site and a contribution from the district’s reserves will offset the difference.

“The 60-year-old fire station at Erba Lane does not meet essential services needs or building and safety standards, putting the community of Scotts Valley at risk in the event of a disaster,” the district said in a press release. “The ballot measure’s purpose is raising money to improve 911 response times, maintain lifesaving emergency medical services, strengthen wildfire protection and prevention, by constructing a strategically located fire station and administrative support building to ensure operations during a disaster.”

SVFPD Chief Mark Correira said the proposed fire station will replace the aging Erba Lane facility, allowing for greater capacity to respond to calls within the community.

While Correira understands the financial impacts of increased property taxes, he said the department is running out of time to address the issue of an unsafe firehouse for its team.

“If the bond were to fail, firefighters would continue working in an unsafe fire station and responding from a less advantageous location until we can at least remedy the situation,” Correira explained.

“We looked at temporary fixes and moving staff around to put them in a safer part of the building, but the cost to make tenant improvements was very expensive. Because of this, we have hit pause on any improvements until the outcome of the election. In addition, the Board would need to discuss next steps, including investing larger amounts of money into Erba Lane to make it seismically safe.”

The bond measure will ask voters to fund $24.5 million in bonds and will have an average tax rate of $17 per $100,000 of the taxable assessed valuation—costing the average district property owner about $109 per year.

In addition to construction of the new station and support building, the measure will include the newest Fire District residents from the Branciforte Community, who will also benefit from the relocation of the Erba Lane Station.

Continuing to punt on this bond issue will not only drive up costs for new construction of the station, as it has since 2023, but it will also keep district personnel in a less-than-optimal location until the bond is approved.

“The most important feature is it will be a seismically safe building that won’t collapse on the firefighter and apparatus in an earthquake,” Correira said. “The facility will also have drive-through bays that reduce backing up (and risk for accidents), separate storage areas for firefighting gear and for cleaning and disinfecting equipment, and dedicated space for physical fitness.”

He said the new Administrative Support Building will have space to host training and meetings, and dedicated office space for staff. “Currently some of our staff share offices, or are in an open area. The training/meeting room could also be used to support the community in a disaster,” Correira said. The station will be better positioned to serve the entire district, from the Santa Cruz border, north on Highway 17 (past Glenwood), and closer to Glen Canyon to access the south side of the Branciforte area.

As for what would happen to the existing Erba Lane station, Correira said, “We are having the building appraised and we plan to use the proceeds from the sale to either lower the amount needed to borrow/bond, or to address any unforeseen overages. It’s likely the site would be used for residential (multifamily). If the ballot measure passes, we would explore potential buyers.”

Although the 2023 measure was overwhelmingly popular, Correira said the district is looking to increase awareness of the upcoming bond to ensure its approval, and is partnering with the community to spread the word of the district’s needs.

“We are reaching out to all of our elected officials asking for their support and endorsement. Everyone has been very supportive of the measure and understands the challenges and needs,” Correira said.

Last year, the first district sought approval of $22.24 million in bonds, which was endorsed by 66.42% of voters, just 12 votes short of the 66.67% required for approval.

More information about the ballot measure and proposed facilities can be found at scottsvalleyfire.com/scottsvalleyfirebond2024.