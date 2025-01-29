.Something in the Air

Protestors hold ‘die-in’ at meeting on pesticide use

By Tarmo Hannula
Man speaking at a meeting with people holding up signs
ASKING QUESTIONS Physician Antonio Velasco (at podium) raises concerns about use of the agricultural fumigant 1,3-dichloropropene on surrounding neighborhoods. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation held a public hearing Jan. 16 at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas to address a new draft regulation for Telone, a pesticide also known by the chemical name 1,3-dichloropropene.

Protesters say the regulations proposed by the DPR allow 14 times more of the pesticide than is recommended by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

The department’s recommended level is the same as the pesticide’s manufacturer, Dow Chemical.

Telone is a cancer-causing fumigant that is banned in 40 countries, but is the third most-used pesticide in California.

Dozens of community members—including scores of area farmworkers—took turns speaking out against the use of 1,3-D, citing a host of health problems stemming from the fumigant’s use.

“There is no question that 1,3-D is a carcinogen,” said Antonio Velasco, a family physician who has studied  protocols for treating pesticide-poisoning victims. “My question to you is, ‘Why do you continue to use it?’”

At one point the event was interrupted by more than a dozen protesters surrounding the podium in a mock “die-in,” while others unfurled large bilingual banners saying “DPR is racist!” and the crowd of over 100 chanted “DPR, you can’t hide; we can see your racist side.” 

“It’s good that DPR is finally using the OEHHA findings for some. But why not all?” said Mark Weller of Californians for Pesticide Reform. “It is not scientific to say that children—and we’re talking about mostly Latino children here—have a different lifetime cancer risk tolerance than adults.”

The hazard assessment office in 2022 issued a Prop 65 safe harbor level—the maximum exposure amount determined to be safe—for 1,3-D that converts to a daily air concentration of 0.04 parts per billion. The 1,3-D air concentrations at the six active state pesticide air-monitors, including those in Pajaro, Santa Maria and Oxnard, have exceeded the office’s lifetime cancer risk level since testing started in 2011.

“While much of the world is banning 1,3-D, California is going in the wrong direction,” said Safe Ag Safe Schools organizer Yanely Martinez. “Our regulators must follow health protective science, but DPR’s policies ignore the science in favor of protecting Dow Chemical’s profits. They should be protecting our health. This is a racist policy.”

Woody Rehanek of Watsonville, also a member of Safe Ag Safe Schools, said that there are 50 farms, nurseries, and greenhouses within a quarter-mile of many PVUSD schools.

“The strawberry and raspberry growers among them are applying drift-prone 1,3-D, a carcinogen and toxic air contaminant banned in 34 countries. This is a significant public health hazard for local children, school staff, residents, and farmworkers,” he said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tarmo Hannula
Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He also reports on a wide range of topics, including police, fire, environment, schools, the arts and events. A fifth generation Californian, Tarmo was born in the Mother Lode of the Sierra (Columbia) and has lived in Santa Cruz County since the late 1970s. He earned a BA from UC Santa Cruz and has traveled to 33 countries.
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
Next ArticleTrace Evidence
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Good Times Arts and Entertainment Eva Schewe, Ward Willats and Gurjeet Bagri in ‘Giver of Beauty'

Short and Sweet

Sing Louder

The Crepe Cones Pacific Av kiosk

That New New