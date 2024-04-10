.Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig
What is the weirdest, out-there movie you’ve ever seen?

MELODY

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. I love that movie, it’s one of my favorites. I think it’s strangely intuitive if you pay attention to the right thing, the overarching theme of finding yourself in a world that throws a lot of different things at you.

Melody Williams, 21, Student Filmmaker

JAMES

Beau Is Afraid comes to mind, the Ari Aster movie with Joaquin Phoenix. Like Hereditary, it’s about generational trauma. The whole experience is kinda surreal—it’s like a dream or a nightmare, the way it’s shot. But the real nightmare is that it’s three hours long.

James Cain, 21, Student Filmmaker

RACHEL

Under the Skin, where Scarlet Johansson is the alien, oh my gosh, that was the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen. Some movies are over in a flash, but that movie went on forever. Nothing happens and then she takes off her human skin—and then it’s over.

Rachel Polhamus, 34, Manager at Temple Beth-El Community Center

MIKE

There’s a movie I saw when I was 16. I couldn’t tell you anything about it, except for the name. It’s called Happiness. But…it was not about happiness. It’s these different scenarios about the worst possible thing happening. That was the weirdest movie I’ve ever seen.

Mike Polhamus, 38, Teacher

ISRAEL

The Dune movie from 1984 that David Lynch made. It’s so random, the whole story line. But I like it because I read the book before.

Israel Charley, 35, Driver

TEAGAN

Probably The Happytime Murders, the weird puppet movie. It’s a dark comedy horror movie. With Muppet puppets. I saw it when I was like 12 and I didn’t forget it. I’ve had friends watch it with me on Netflix.

Teagan McLellan, 15, Student

John Koenig
good times santa cruz logo
