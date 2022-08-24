.Target Announces Opening Date for Scotts Valley Store

After months of anticipation, Scotts Valley residents now have an answer to one of their burning questions.

Target Corp. announced Monday it would be launching its Scotts Valley store on Sept. 25.

“At approximately 55,000 square feet, the store will bring an easy, safe, and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community,” a Target spokesperson said in an email to the Press Banner.

The revelation is a spot of good news following a devastating second quarter for the company. It saw profits drop 90%after it couldn’t unload products as inflation pinched American pockets.

Before, Target had been one of the few bright lights of the U.S. economy, as it was one of the businesses that could remain open in many states during much of the pandemic.

Target had initially wanted to build a 143,000-square-foot store on La Madrona Drive but pulled out in 2009, citing the subprime mortgage crisis.

After generating $4 billion during the pandemic to put into growth, it decided to pull the trigger on a multi-store purchase from Transformco Properties, the parent of Kmart and Sears.

As it purchased five Kmart stores—including the defunct husk at 270 Mt. Hermon Road in the Scotts Valley Square Shopping Center—it bucked the trend across most of the retail sector as consumers shifted dollars to online options like Amazon.

Last week, as cement was drying just outside his storefront, Brett Aeck, the co-owner of Earthwise Pet Supply, says Target’s arrival is bringing massive changes to the shopping plaza.

The property manager doubled their rent, forcing the business to close shop by the end of the month.

“They’ve kicked six of us out,” Aeck says.

Earthwise isn’t the only small business affected: Chubby’s Diner closed its doors on May 1 after the restaurant owners and property management could not agree on the direction of the location. The plaza owner says it was the restaurant’s decision not to participate in their new direction. Chubby’s management, meanwhile, says they wanted to maintain affordability levels for their clientele.

Target is not connected to the Pratt family, who say business owners will benefit from the influx of shoppers that the popular chain attracts. Aeck made an offer on the Payless Shoe Store location—20% more than he pays now per square foot—but it was rejected.

“I’m hoping we get the place across the street,” he says, referring to the Coffee Cat location, which he says is moving after a third Starbucks opened within a mile radius.