.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

We have the best of both worlds here in Santa Cruz. We live in a tourist town, a place people from all over the world flock to be entertained and to dine in an array of great restaurants. When they leave, usually after the summer, we have the place to ourselves.

This week, as the darkness of winter descends, our local eateries are treating us like kings, or like tourists. They are giving us their best meals at bargain prices, to keep us going out while the visitors are gone.

For 14 years we have loved it. And many restaurants say it’s their busiest week of the year.

The social media hive mind has been buzzing loudly. With only a week and some 30 restaurants, how do you know where to go? We want to go to them all.

Check out our cover story on Restaurant Week and the ads with menus listed and hopefully, you’ll get some clues.

We can tell you this: You can’t go wrong with any of the choices. You can check our Good Times and Restaurant Week Facebook pages for feedback from fellow diners.

In other good news: have you been to the UCSC Quarry Amphitheater for a concert or event? It’s a gem that a lot of locals don’t know about, but should.

It’s in a natural bowl, like Colorado’s Red Rocks or UC Berkeley’s Greek Theater, so the acoustics and the views are perfect. With a 2,500 capacity, it feels intimate but never crowded.

The campus has been bringing in national talents. Over the summer, there was a Talking Heads film and then tribute band with some Heads members. This weekend there’s a trio of Latino psychedelic artists who will appeal to everyone. Chicano Batman is the headliner and if you knew nothing but the name, you’d want to see them.

The opener, Tropa Magica, has been in town twice recently and both times hit it out of the park.

You can’t go wrong with the acts and the theater. Two things to remember: 1. Dress warmly, it’s outdoors. 2. It’s a hike to the theater from the parking lot. There are shuttles, but it’s a glorious walk with some of the best views in this whole county.

PHOTO CONTEST

STOKED OAKS This photograph of Oak Trees has no color added. Photograph by Bruce Nash.

GOOD WORK

On Sunday, Oct. 27 9am-5pm local low-income residents will have the chance to receive a complimentary eye exam along with a free pair of high-quality glasses at Community Bridges 519 Main Street, Watsonville.

This event is designed to address the urgent eye care needs within our community, particularly for those who face challenges accessing vital services.

To be eligible: you haven’t received eye care through VSP in the past 12 months; you have no private or government vision coverage; and earn less than $29,000 as a single person or less than $70,000 as a family of five.

Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/3NoY16w or 831-724-2997

GOOD IDEA

The Santa Cruz Police Department has designated a Safety Enhancement Zone in the downtown corridor for Halloween 2024. The Safety Enhancement Zone begins on Thursday, October 31st at 8:00 AM and runs through 8am Nov. 4.

The Zone authorizes the tripling of fees for violations such as littering, blocking pedestrian or vehicular traffic, and public alcohol consumption.

In addition to the Triple Fines, the Safety Enhancement Zone will also dictate downtown road closures and No Parking zones.

The police department will post more than 100 uniformed police officers.

Annually, Halloween draws large crowds downtown during the evening and late night. In addition to the additional officers, there will be increased lighting and portable restrooms downtown.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The dignity of the Mexican immigrant isn’t up for debate.” —Music promoter Jason Garner