.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

In a landscape dotted with fast food joints, it almost seems impossible to eat tastefully, carefully and healthily.

Not so, says Good Times Wellness writer Elizabeth Borelli, whose new book focuses on the joy of eating and cooking. She travels back to her roots in Italy and shows journalist Sean Rusev how it’s done.

“Borelli doesn’t write like an insufferable foodie,” writes Rusev. “She’s not on a purity trip. Organic is aspirational to her. Finding the freshest ingredients is a goal, not an edict.”

And she has some tips one might not have thought of.

Want to eat less and more slowly? Try making your meal beautiful, a work of art that you will want to admire rather than wolfing it down.

Sharing a glass of wine with friends during the meal will set a more graceful pace. If you want a treat, like chocolate, savor it slowly. You’ll eat less that way.

Her book, like her column here, has tons of practical tips for enjoyable, thoughtful eating, the way Mediterranean people eat their food, fresh, local, more natural than processed.

It’s a guide to ethical hedonism. You can have the good stuff, but it’s so much better if you take the time to prepare it, source it and enjoy it.

The Los Angeles avant-garde band Fishbone is back next week, playing the Rio Theatre, a very welcome return for a band that continues to confound and challenge listeners.

Leader Angelo Moore was a highlight of the recent David Bowie tribute group. He stole the show from the likes of Todd Rundgren and Adrian Belew. Bowie would have loved how far Moore pushed his music past all boundaries.

I once had the privilege of being in the studio with Moore while he was recording parts for an album by the San Jose band, Insolence. He was putting down a saxophone accompaniment to one of their songs.

He played his first take on a tenor sax and I thought that was it. He hit it perfectly on the first try. Little did I know.

He went to his car and returned like a dozen times, each one with a different sax, ranging from a giant alto to a tiny toy one, layering over his first take, until he created the craziest-sounding orchestra of the horn. It was pure genius, as is everything he does. Don’t miss this show next Wednesday.

Thanks for reading and enjoy your week

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

START THE DAY Sunrise on the Westside. Photograph by Sabrina Dalbesio

GOOD IDEA

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is reducing fees to adopt until Dec. 17. During this nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors adoption fees to help shelters make adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. Dogs and cats will be just $50, including vaccinations, spay or neuter, and an identifying microchip—services worth over $400.

Shelter hours are 11am-6pm, but pet introductions stop at 4:30 or 5pm.

Listings of adoptable pets can be found at scanimalshelter.org.

The shelter is at 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz.

GOOD WORK

The Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) and Santa Cruz City Schools (SCCS) have added three new electric vehicles to the SCCS fleet, including two electric shuttle vans and a full-sized electric school bus. 3CE provided a rebate of $257,265 to SCCS, including $50,000 for each of the electric shuttle vans and $157,265 for the school bus.

Electric vehicles not only support sustainability but also provide significant savings in fuel and maintenance, enabling schools to allocate more resources to educational priorities.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege enjoyed by few.”

—Mark Twain