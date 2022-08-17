.Things to Do: Aug. 17-23

ARTS AND MUSIC

AUTHOR MASON DEAVER AND ‘THE FEELING OF FALLING IN LOVE’ Bookshop Santa Cruz hosts a free in-store event featuring award-winning YA author Mason Deaver reading from and signing their new novel The Feeling of Falling in Love, which Bookpage calls “a satisfying, nuanced queer romance right out of the rom-com playbook.” Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7pm at Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. bookshopsantacruz.com.

JOHN MORELAND WITH S.G. GOODMAN The tunes on John Moreland’s sixth full-length record, Birds in The Ceiling, released last July, are informed in some way by every piece of music that has moved the singer-songwriter over the years. Moreland’s songs radiate with lyrical nuances akin to early Paul Simon and James Taylor. When this up-and-comer performs, everyone within earshot is compelled to listen. $20/$25 plus fees. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

CHRIS CAIN Longtime blues guitar great Chris Cain has been a Bay Area fixture for nearly four decades. Raisin’ Cain—the San Jose native’s 15th record—marks the bluesman’s Alligator Records debut, further cementing his street cred. “Hands down my favorite blues player on the scene today,” renowned blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa said of Cain. “He’s an absolute blinder of a guitarist, with the voice of B.B. King and the chops of Albert King.” $31.50-36.75; $18.50/students. Friday, Aug. 19, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

GREG LOIACONO The Mother Hips guitarist/Chris Robinson collaborator has made solo albums before, but Greg Loiacono’s recently released Giving It All Away is his best. Inspired by Curtis Mayfield’s mid-’60s brand of soul amongst others of the same era, Loiacono’s falsetto vocals alongside a killer band that included organist Danny Eisenberg (Jonathan Richman) and bassist Dave Schools (Widespread Panic) results in an authentic throwback with a modern edge. Genesis’ “That’s All,” one of two covers on the album, sounds like a forgotten recording plucked from the Stax catalog and given new life. (Read story). $20/$25 plus fees. Friday, Aug. 19, 8pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St., Soquel. michaelsonmainmusic.com.

SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS: THE FRINGE SHOW This year marks the return of the intern-produced Fringe Show at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, always a popular part of the summer season. Rebecca Haley Clark directs this production of Just Deserts by Carol Lashof—and yes, that’s the correct spelling. It’s a retelling of the Greek myth of Orestes, who was haunted by the Furies for his crimes. This dark comedy imagines what happens when a young man ignores the Furies’ warnings against matricide in a quest to avenge his father’s death—and must be judged. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 23, 7pm. Audrey Stanley Grove, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.com.

SF MIME TROUPE: ‘BACK TO THE WAY THINGS WERE’ The Tony Award-winning San Francisco Mime Troupe opens their 63rd season with Back to the Way Things Were, a new political musical that asks the question: “After four years of presidential criminality, riots, plague and the undermining of the Constitution, is it a relief to get back to the good old days that led to all that?” The story centers around middle-aged liberals Ralph and Alice and their daughter Zoe, who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes, student debt and the fall of democracy. Free (donations accepted). Saturday, Aug. 20, 2:30pm. London Nelson Community Center (outside), 301 Center St., Santa Cruz. sfmt.org.

AGENT ORANGE WITH DECENT CRIMINAL AND CRITICAL RESPONSE The SoCal punk trio has been part of the scene from the beginning. Hell, Agent Orange helped create the scene out of crunchy feedback from their Fender Champs, blood, sweat and lots of angst. A new musical entity was born when they added a reverberated surf rock guitar sound to the mix. It just made sense to singer-guitarist Mike Palm. “Surfing, skating, skiing are things I grew up with,” he said before a show in Monterey about a decade ago. “For me, to combine high energy music with high energy action sports seemed to make perfect sense.” $18/$22 plus fees. Saturday, Aug. 20, 9pm Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

COMMUNITY

SUNSHINE OF LOVE FESTIVAL A three-day intimate event created for the “sheer pleasure of having a good time with great music and great people in an impressive natural setting?” Yes, please. In addition to an array of bands and DJs—including Old Wood Players, Mystical Joyride and Galactic Embarrassment (SuperBlume members and friends)—there will be yoga classes, a fashion show, a roller skater who does aerial arts and a whole lot more. The property boasts everything from a tree house and tea temple to an art den and outside bathtubs. A portion of proceeds will go to Los Gatos Music & Art. $15-200. (VIP tickets include dinner Saturday and brunch Sunday). Friday, Aug. 19, 4pm-Sunday, Aug. 21, 6pm. Paradise Gardens (location TBA for ticket holders), Aptos. sunshineoflove.me.

SCOTTS VALLEY ART, WINE AND BEER FESTIVAL The premier Santa Cruz Mountains summer festival has something for everyone: more than 100 artists, live music, a “kid zone,” food trucks, Cops ‘n Rodders Car Show (Saturday), Dog Day (Sunday), local beer and wine and much more! Free. Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21, 10am-6pm. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. svartfestival.com.

LIONS MIDSUMMER MAGIC MARKET More than two dozen local artists and vendors will be on hand, showcasing one-of-a-kind jewelry, handmade wooden toys, knits, fine art, collectibles, vintage clothing and more. Not only will there be live ukulele music, but there will also be free lessons available to anyone who wants to take up the miniature instrument. Aptos High will be selling tri-tip sandwiches and snacks, and there will be raffle drawings every hour. Proceeds go to local Lions charities. Free. Saturday, Aug. 20, 7pm. Aptos Village Park, 100 Aptos Creek Road, Aptos. 831-688-3356.

WINE, BEER AND ART WALK 2022 A huge shout out to the City of Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture for creating the Wine, Beer and Art Walk. In its third year, attendees will receive a wine glass, a tote and a passport book featuring all downtown Watsonville tasting location sites—sample up to 21 wineries and breweries. This event was created to allow locals and out-of-towners to experience the incredible wines, craft beers, tasty cuisine and vibrant artwork while enjoying the historic downtown area. $35/$40 plus fees. Saturday, Aug. 20, 12:30-5pm. Corner of Second and Main Street (Civic Plaza Lobby), Watsonville. [email protected].

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. The group meets every Monday and is led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus. Free (registration required). Monday, Aug. 22, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

BLACKSMITH HAMMER-IN Talented crafters will share their skills and dedication to the blacksmith craft with the community. The California Blacksmith Association’s 5th annual Hammer-In features demonstrations that “push the boundaries of hot metal.” Additional activities include gold panning, live music and Deputy with Dancing Horse, Silverado. Free. Friday, Aug. 19-Sunday, Aug. 21, 9am-5:30pm. Roaring Camp Railroads, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Santa Cruz. roaringcamp.com.

PARKS AND REX POOL PARTY In its seventh year, the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter fundraiser invites dogs and their people for a day of fun in the water—dogs are welcome to dive in, too (inner tubes and stand-up paddle boards will be available). Win raffle prizes (valued up to $850) and munch delicious eats from local food vendors (adult drinks donated by local breweries and wineries). Proceeds benefit SCCAS’ veterinary care for underserved pet owners and youth recreation programs and services scholarships. Free. Saturday, Aug. 20, Noon. Simpkins Family Swim Center, 979 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. scanimalshelter.org.

