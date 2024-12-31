.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 1/2

CLASSIC ROCK

MATT HARTLE—As a celebrated figure in the Bay Area live events space, Matt Hartle is a melody maestro, standing at the forefront of the jam band scene. The lead guitarist for the China Cats and Painted Mandolin keeps feet moving and spirits soaring sky-high with engaging live performances featuring his signature “hot Hartle licks.” The inimitable Hartle also hosts a lively Grateful Sunday jam—curated collaborative sessions with talented rising and established Bay Area artists for musical magic and mayhem. Hartle’s a crowd favorite; his energy and artistry ignite the dance floor. Expect to hear classics from Jerry Garcia, Neil Young and Bob Dylan, alongside an exhilarating mix of rock, blues, jazz, Americana and original compositions from Hartle. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 5:30pm, Discretion Brewing, 2703 41st Ave., Suite A, Soquel. Free. 316-0662.

HOLIDAY

CHANUKAH TRAIN—Roaring Camp’s historic trains, including a 130-plus-year-old steam train, take guests on a journey through Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, into the San Lorenzo River Gorge, across a century-old truss bridge and through a 15-year-old tunnel. For the holidays, Roaring Camp has the Chanukah Train, with a pre-ride menorah lighting, Chanukah games and traditions, Kosher refreshments (latkes and apple cider) and live music, all sponsored by Chabad by the Sea. Departing and returning to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the one-hour excursion occurs twice on January 2. BILL KOPP

INFO: 5pm, Roaring Camp, 5401 Graham Hill Rd., Felton. $38-$53. 335-4484.

FRIDAY 1/3

COMEDY

TEARS FOR CHEERS Puddles Pity Party appears Friday in Felton. PHOTO: Andrew Woodman

PUDDLES PITY PARTY—Puddles Pity Party, the seven-foot clown with a voice likened to Freddie Mercury and Tom Jones, has amassed nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube and performed sold-out shows worldwide. His unique act melds humor, heartbreak and a bittersweet, absurdist charm to create unforgettable moments filled with tears and laughter. After appearing as a quarterfinalist on America’s Got Talent, Puddles’ absurdity and pathos continue to earn praise from comedic all-stars like Jack Black and “Weird Al” Yankovic and resonate with audiences across the globe. MY

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $45. 704-7113.

ART EXHIBITION

FEASTING ON THE WORLD—They say variety is the spice of life because the world is so massively diverse: the cultures, the food, the architecture, the animals—it’s hard not to physically and metaphorically eat it all up. Maybe that’s why local painter Gene Holtan created Feasting on the World. His abstract Cubist style seeps up life’s flavors, colors and nuances in vibrant ways, with something new to see at each glance. Art lovers are invited to explore the world through Holtan’s eyes in the front gallery at m.k. contemporary art while imbibing the poems of famed local poet Gary Young. Afterward, a nightcap and stroll through the back gallery featuring over 25 local and regional artists will satiate even the hungriest soul. MAT WEIR

INFO: 6pm, m.k. contemporary art, 703 Front St., Santa Cruz. Free. 250-2224.

SATURDAY 1/4

ROCK

TRESTLES—Santa Cruz-based Trestles describes its original music as “beach rock.” In practice, that means merging indie rock with classic surf-rock textures, informed by the garage rock that two of the group’s members (guitarists Jackson Jones and Hunter Kelly) made with a previous project. Rounded out by the rhythm section of bassist Sophia Wall and drummer Malena Clark, Trestles released their self-produced debut album, Halfway Up the Hill, in 2022. Tight playing, sharp lyrics (check out “Rip Curl Sweatshirt” as a representative track) and a commitment to melody are hallmarks of this band-to-watch. BK

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6295 Hwy 9, Felton. $23. 704-7113.

ART EXHIBITION

SEEING THROUGH STONE—Anyone who hasn’t had a chance to check out Seeing Through Stone, a group art that includes currently and formerly incarcerated artists, should grab the opportunity while they can, as it’s soon coming to a close. Even those who’ve visited the exhibit will want to return for the closing ceremony, which includes talks from North Carolina artist Sherrill Roland and curators Gina Dent, Lauren Dickens and Rachel Nelson, who will discuss the exhibit in relation to the ongoing “Visualizing Abolition” initiative. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 2pm, Institute of Arts and Sciences, 100 Panetta Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 502-7252.

SUNDAY 1/5

SING ALONG

BEATLES JAM GROUP—When RSVPing to a local Beatles Facebook group event, attendees are asked to choose two songs from The Beatles Complete Chord Songbook. For four hours, the Beatles Jam Group will play those chosen songs on acoustic instruments, and around 75 individuals will take turns singing, giving it their best John, Paul, George and sometimes even Ringo. Attendees are invited to join the band, playing along on ukuleles, hand drums, acoustic guitars and more. There’s also a potluck, making the event sound a bit like a church service for Beatles worshippers—and a whole lot of fun. KLJ

INFO: Noon, La Selva Beach Clubhouse, 314 Estrella Ave., Watsonville. Free. 684-0838.

GOTH

THE BOX—Why not let out the inner goth lurking with the first Box of the new year? For 25 years, Santa Cruz’s premier goth club has been beating weekly in the heart of the city’s downtown. Dance macabre to a soundtrack of post punk, darkwave, synthwave, industrial—everything from goth music’s roots to modern-day bangers. For those just dipping their toes in, don’t worry. Not only are the goths much friendlier than they appear, the DJs mix in a healthy dose of more mainstream bands like the Cure, the Smiths, Billy Idol and some of the other darker music of the ’80s. Plus, it’s free. The only thing left to say is, release the bats! MW

INFO: 9:30pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-7117.

WEDNESDAY 1/8

BOOK EVENT

WINTER READING PROGRAM MIXER—Ready, Set, READ! The Bookshop Santa Cruz is kicking off its annual Winter Reading Program with a charming mixer at the Hotel Paradox. Enjoy food and wine while staff give presentations on each of the eight recommended books. Adults who read at least three of the eight recommended books by Feb. 28will receive rewards from the Pacific Cookie Company, Birichino Winery and Bookshop Santa Cruz. It’s a perfect opportunity and a lovely incentive for the folks who look forward to unwinding with a good book after the holiday chaos. All eight copies will be available to purchase at the mixer for those eager to get started. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.