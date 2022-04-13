.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: April 13-19

ARTS AND MUSIC

‘THE CONDUCTOR’ Austrian filmmaker Bernadette Wegenstein’s documentary The Conductor takes audiences into the life of internationally known conductor Maestra Alsop. Intimate interviews, footage from her personal life, concert scenes and never-seen-before archival material featuring Alsop with her mentor, Leonard Bernstein, equates to an unforgettable cinematic musical journey. A conversation with Alsop and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Martha Mendoza will follow the screening. (Read April 7 story). $5-25. Thursday, April 14, 6:30pm. Cabrillo College Crocker Theater, 6500 Lower Perimeter Road, Aptos. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. cabrillovapa.universitytickets.com.

THE STONE FOXES WITH BRAND NEW TRASH It’s been two years since the Stone Foxes have been on the road, and they have a burlap sack full of new music they’re itching to unleash in front of live audiences. The San Francisco rockers have been at it for a long time—their self-titled debut, which opens with the call-and-response pop-punk favorite “Beneath Mt. Sinai,” hit the streets in 2008. The outfit has made some famous fans, including David J of Love and Rockets and Bauhaus. $20/$25 plus fees. Thursday, April 14, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 CA-9, Felton. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. feltonmusichall.com.

THEE SACRED SOULS It usually doesn’t happen so quickly. Still, the San Diego trio’s mix of obscure Chicano soul music from lowrider culture and straightforward Marvin Gaye-coated soul earned them slews of sold-out shows a month after forming in 2019—and a record deal with the highly regarded neo-soul label, Daptone Records (Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings). $20/$25. Friday, April 15, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. folkyeah.com.

BEYOND THE GRAVE: A PERFORMANCE SERIES Indexical Executive Director Andrew C. Smith’s concoction features artists as a medium connecting the living with the dead. In this series, Madi McGain explores the idea of Evergreen Cemetery as a “silent place, using the spatial geography of the site and minimal sonic accompaniment to inform her work.” Meanwhile, Departure Duo will perform “Evil’s Peak” by composer Mikhail Johnson, a work that “explores the equalizing force of death in the context of the colonization of Jamaica and the integration of church and state.” Aja Bond closes with a meditation on dirt, decomposition and how the bodies of the living return to the earth to nourish new life. $12/$20. Friday, April 15, 6pm and Saturday, April 16, 1pm and 6pm. Evergreen Cemetery, 261 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org.

ELVIN BISHOP For nearly 60 years, Rock and Roll/Blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop has been touring the world delivering original countrified blues highlighted by his rowdy style of guitar playing and blue collar-inspired lyrics. The legendary musician’s 2021 100 Years of Blues, a collaboration with bluesman Charlie Musselwhite, was nominated for a Grammy and won a pair of Blues Music Awards, including “Album of the Year.” $35/$39 plus fees. Saturday, April 16, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 CA-9, Felton. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. feltonmusichall.com.

JOHN SCOFIELD: YANKEE GO HOME The versatile guitarist is credited with over 40 recordings and has won a trio of Grammys. There’s nothing Scofield can’t do with the guitar he wields so effortlessly. “I’m reconnecting with a lot of my teenaged rock and roll roots—naturally colored by my 50 years of jazz practices,” Scofield said of Yankee go Home, his latest project, featuring Jon Cowherd (keys), Vicente Archer (bass) and Josh Dion (drums). 7pm ($47.25/$52.50/$26.25 students) and 9pm $36.75/$42/$21 students). Monday, April 18. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. kuumbwajazz.org.

TECH N9NE WITH JOEY COOL, X RAIDED AND ¡MAYDAY! 2021’s Asin9ne marks studio album 23 for Tech, and it’s chock full of prominent guests, from Dwayne Johnson to E-40 to Lil Wayne. It’s currently No. 41 on the Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.” The hip-hop star often notes the versatility of his musical influences, including Outkast and Metallica—Tech contributed “Shine,” a song for Jaco, the 2015 documentary about the legendary bassist Jaco Pastorius. $35/$40 plus fees. Tuesday, April 19, 8pm. The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave,. Santa Cruz Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. catalystclub.com.

COMMUNITY

DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET The “largest and oldest” market always has a variety of local artisans, yummy baked goods and unique grab-and-go options for lunch and dinner. And it helps support local farms. Note: cafe seating, bike valet and veggie valet programs are on hold until further notice. Free. Wednesday, April 13, 1-5pm. Between Cedar and Lincoln Streets, Santa Cruz. santacruzfarmersmarket.org.

APTOS FARMERS MARKET AT CABRILLO COLLEGE There’s a good reason Coastal Living Magazine named AFM one of the best on the coast. Beyond the massive selection, the top-quality goods and specialty foods, the farmers and vendors—there are 90, mostly certified organic—enjoy connecting with their customers. The beloved farmers market also offers grass-fed meats and poultry, sustainable fish, oysters, handcrafted cheeses, locally produced olive oil, fresh pasta and more. Need knives and gardening tools sharpened? That’s offered as well. Free. Saturday, April 16, 8am-noon. Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. montereybayfarmers.org.

CORRALITOS FARM AND GARDEN MARKET The open-air market features the tastiest strawberries, blueberries, cherries, lemons, tomatoes, herbs, squash, potatoes, carrots, peas, beets and avocados within a five-mile radius of the area. In addition to produce, find fresh baked goods, potted flowers, handmade natural soaps, jams, preserves and more. Free. Sunday, April 17, 11am-3pm. Corralitos Cultural Center, 127 Hames Road, Corralitos. corralitoscultural.org/farm-and-garden-market.

GROUPS

HARMONY STARTS WITH YOURSELF BREEMA BODYWORK CLASS “To study Breema is to study oneself.” Learn and practice Breema bodywork sequences and self-Breema exercises from the “Nine Principles of Harmony.” “Breema offers perspectives and experiences that can become the foundation of a profound self-understanding with the potential to have a transformative effect on one’s life.” The class is ideal for anyone wishing to increase harmony in their lives, especially caregivers, teachers or health professionals who feel burnt-out or fatigued. $25 class/$80 series (4 classes). Wednesday, April 13, 7-8:30pm. The Breema Center, Hummingbird Valley Retreat, 1690 Glen Canyon Road. Santa Cruz. breema.com/place/us/ca/hummingbird-valley.

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, April 18, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

OLD-GROWTH REDWOOD TOURS Are there different kinds of redwoods? How do coastal redwoods grow to become the tallest organisms on earth? Why are there so few old growth trees left? Learn the answers to these questions and more from an expert. Free with $10 vehicle day-use fee. Saturday, April 16, noon. Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 N. Big Trees Park Road, Felton. thatsmypark.org.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR This groundbreaking dairy ranch is a window back in time. The hour-long tour includes a visit to the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. Free with $10 vehicle day-use fee. Saturday, April 16, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzstateparks.as.me.

