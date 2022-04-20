.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: April 20-26

ARTS AND MUSIC

‘FOODIE FOR THE PEOPLE’ Jon Silver’s award-winning documentary features beloved central coast chef Jozseph Schultz and his India Joze Restaurant. More than the story of a famous chef, Foodie is the story about blending world cuisine, community, art and social justice. (Read Oct. 20, 2021 story). Free with registration (donations suggested). Thursday, April 21, 7pm. Landmark’s Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. eventbrite.com.

MONOPHONICS WITH NICKY EGAN The Bay Area group has been touring heavily for the past decade, delivering an original blend of psych-rock and soul and building a large fanbase. Their March release, It’s Only Us, reflects “where they’ve been, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the years to come.” Led by singer Kelly Finnigan, the band is known for lyrics that touch on real-life issues—from mental health to gun control to messages of unity. Monophonics aren’t afraid to express their opinions. $22 plus fees. Friday, April 22, 9:30pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 CA-9, Felton. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. feltonmusichall.com.

THE WAILING SOULS WITH LUJAN AND THE MILITIA OF LOVE For over 40 years, the Wailing Souls’ blend of roots and dancehall reggae with Motown harmonies has earned them three Grammy nods and a slew of hits. Formed in Trench Town, Kingston, Jamaica, the band has made over 26 albums, including singles recorded as the Renegades, Pipe & the Pipers and Atarra. The group had three tunes featured on the Cool Runnings soundtrack. $25/$30 plus fees. Friday, April 22, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. moesalley.com.

FELIPE ESPARZA The Mexican-born American stand-up comedian/actor has developed a schtick that might be considered a modern-day take on Don Rickles: Esparza talks with random people he finds interesting. It might be somebody famous or that homeless guy at the end of your street who you walk by every day. “Everyone has a story to tell about how they got where they are, no matter who they are.” The comedian’s podcast “What’s Up Fool?” continues to gain notoriety. $35 plus fees. Saturday, April 23, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. riotheatre.com.

OGANOOKIE If you were anywhere near Santa Cruz in the early 1970s, there was a good chance you saw Oganookie on a Saturday night at the Catalyst. Considered the “greatest band you’ve never heard of,” the group was known for performing hundreds of shows per year. They’re also known for dozens of reunion shows. This one, dubbed “The Oganookie Story,” will weave songs with reflections on the band and their history as a musical entity and a commune in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The unique Oganookie iteration will unite original members with two younger generations of Oganookie offspring who will perform the distinct, original tunes that propelled Oganookie to one of Santa Cruz’s most beloved bands and biggest enigmas (Read this week’s story). $27/$40. Saturday, April 23, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. kuumbwajazz.org.

COMMUNITY

DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET The “largest and oldest” market always has a variety of local artisans, yummy baked goods and unique grab-and-go options for lunch and dinner. And it helps support local farms. Note: cafe seating, bike valet and veggie valet programs are on hold until further notice. Free. Wednesday, April 20, 1-5pm. Between Cedar and Lincoln Streets, Santa Cruz. santacruzfarmersmarket.org.

MAH POP UP! Join MAH at the Abbott Square Market Pop-up! Learn more about becoming a MAH member. Enjoy the food, drink and free wi-fi. Free. Thursday, April 21, 12:30-3:30pm. 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org.

APTOS FARMERS MARKET AT CABRILLO COLLEGE There’s a good reason Coastal Living Magazine named AFM one of the best on the coast. Beyond the massive selection, the top-quality goods and specialty foods, the farmers and vendors—there are 90, mostly certified organic—enjoy connecting with their customers. The beloved farmers market also offers grass-fed meats and poultry, sustainable fish, oysters, handcrafted cheeses, locally produced olive oil, fresh pasta and more. Need knives and gardening tools sharpened? That’s offered as well. Free. Saturday, April 23, 8am-noon. Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. montereybayfarmers.org.

GROUPS

HARMONY STARTS WITH YOURSELF BREEMA BODYWORK CLASS “To study Breema is to study oneself.” Learn and practice Breema bodywork sequences and self-Breema exercises from the “Nine Principles of Harmony.” “Breema offers perspectives and experiences that can become the foundation of a profound self-understanding with the potential to have a transformative effect on one’s life.” The class is ideal for anyone wishing to increase harmony in their lives, especially caregivers, teachers or health professionals who feel burnt-out or fatigued. $25 class/$80 series (4 classes). Wednesday, April 20, 7-8:30pm. The Breema Center, Hummingbird Valley Retreat, 1690 Glen Canyon Road, Santa Cruz. breema.com/place/us/ca/hummingbird-valley.

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, April 18, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

BEHIND-THE-SCENES VISIT TO THE YOUNGER LAGOON RESERVE BIRD BANDING STATION Learn about the theory and practice of bird banding, observe wild birds up close and interact with reserve staff and undergraduate student interns who are learning this important, hands-on avian research technique. Free (must RSVP). Friday, April 22, 8-9:30am. Younger Lagoon Reserve, UCSC Coastal Science Campus, Santa Cruz. calendar.ucsc.edu.

HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR This groundbreaking dairy ranch is a window back in time. The hour-long tour includes a visit to the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. Free with $10 vehicle day-use fee. Saturday, April 23, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzstateparks.as.me.