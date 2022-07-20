.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: July 20-26

ARTS AND MUSIC

YOSVANY TERRY QUARTET Saxophone prodigy Yosvany Terry dazzles listeners with his latest, Ancestral Memories, an effortlessly absorbing 10-track suite. The Cuba native melds inspiration from Africa and France with a killer modern jazz ensemble. Yosvany co-leads the quartet with genius French pianist Baptiste Trotignon, his brother Yunior on contrabass and Jeff “Tain” Watts on trap set. $36.76/$42; $21 students. Thursday, July 21, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

PACIFIC ROOTS Following several years on the scene, the Santa Cruz-based reggae rockers regrouped with a new lineup and returned to their roots in 2019. The band is dedicated to delivering a mix of punk, rock, ska and reggae that channels the California vibe ignited by Sublime more than two decades earlier. Boardwalk shows are on the Colonnade Stage, located on the beachside of Neptune’s Kingdom—the dance area is in front of the stage. Free. Thursday, July 21, 8:30pm. The Colonnade at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. (Free Movie at the Beach features Ghostbusters: Afterlife on Friday, July 22, 9pm). beachboardwalk.com.

‘CANDIDE!’ A score by the incomparable Leonard Bernstein and lyrical contributions from the subversive and legendary Stephen Sondheim, Hugh Wheeler’s book is transformed into a fast-paced musical centered around Candide. “The bastard cousin of Baron Thunder-Ten-Tonck” is expelled from home, dragged into the Bulgarian army, brought before the Spanish Inquisition, swindled out of a fortune, shipwrecked on a desert isle and separated from his true love, Cunegonde. $25-60. Thursday, July 21-Saturday, July 23, 7:30pm; Sunday, July 24, 2pm (runs Saturday, August 13). Cabrillo Crocker Theater, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillostage.universitytickets.com.

JESSE COLIN YOUNG In support of his recently released Highway Troubadour, singer-songwriter Jesse Colin Young—the Youngbloods’ founding frontman—has been delivering intimate acoustic shows all over the country on his “Highway Troubadour Tour.” At 80 years old, the longtime musician continues to showcase his powerful tenor vocals and skillful fingerpicking on newly recorded solo performances of tunes spanning Young’s entire catalog, including an altered take on the Youngbloods classic “Sugar Babe” and a stripped-down rendition of Dreamers’ “Cast a Stone.” Of course, the popular sing-a-long “Get Together” endures as one of the most inspirational hits to come out of the sixties. $33/$48 plus fees. Friday, July 22, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

WAVVES WITH BOYO AND SMUT Wavves broke big with 2010’s King of the Beach, the outfit’s third record—it made several lists, including Pitchfork’s “Top 50 Albums of 2010.” The unpolished hook-laden garage rock nuggets in the vein of Dookie­-era Green Day explode with an I-don’t-care attitude, and the outfit’s unpredictable and talented frontman Nathan Williams has helped propel the band to one of the most popular indie acts of the last decade. The San Diego rockers recently celebrated the LP’s 10th anniversary. $22/$25 plus fees. Friday, July 22, 9pm. Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ Directed by Paul Mullins, director of The Agitators, Pride and Prejudice, Love’s Labours Lost, The 39 Steps and Hamlet, Twelfth Night is the story of Viola, physically and emotionally shipwrecked, along with a group of others. “Stuck in old ideas of love and grief that have grown so stale as to become something else entirely, the world of Illyria is shocked from winter into springtime by the passions of young Viola, who disguises herself as a man to survive.” Friday, July 22, 8pm and Saturday, July 23, 2pm. Visit santacruzshakespeare.org for more information about Santa Cruz Shakespeare.

THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS WITH PAPIBA AND FRIENDS Guided by vibrant multi-instrumental talent Lech Wierzynski, the California Honeydrops have been delivering a mixed salad of R&B, funk, soul, blues and just about every other musical genre since 2007. The Bay Area collective’s live shows are more like epic dance parties than concerts. To celebrate their anniversary and return to live performances, the Honeydrops released Covers from the Cave, a unique series collection album featuring, well, covers of their favorite songs. Meanwhile, their Lil Bit of Lovin’ Tour 2022 is a hyperactive spectacle full of all the pent-up energy from the forced two-year hiatus. $45/$49 plus fees. Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

CABRILLO FESTIVAL OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC Dubbed “Music of our time, for our time,” the special two-week event returns to live performances at the Civic Auditorium and additional venues throughout the county. Visit cabrillomusic.org for more information about the event. Sunday, July 24-Sunday, Aug. 7.

COMMUNITY

ANIMAL SHELTER SHOWCASES NEW SPACES The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is inviting the public to visit the new cat and rabbit spaces at the shelter, 1001 Rodriguez St. in Santa Cruz. On July 29, between 5-6pm, visit the shelter for “Bedtime Stories with Shelter Animals.” The public is encouraged to bring their favorite book and visit the shelter to read to the dogs, cats and rabbits. On July 30, all shelter animals will be available for a “Pay it Forward” adoption donation of adopters’ choice. The suggested donation is between $20-$200 and adopters can select a fund for their donation to go to: Planned Pethood Fund (low cost/free spay/neuter) or Extra Mile Fund (specialty lifesaving procedures for homeless animals).

SECOND HARVEST’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY To mark 50 years of serving Santa Cruz County, the dinner will host local and national speakers commemorating outgoing CEO Willy Elliot-McCrea’s 44-year tenure. The event is open to the community. $50. Thursday, July 21, 4:30-10:30pm. Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave., Watsonville. [email protected].

LET’S TALK ABOUT IT An interactive event designed to bring people together for conversations based on curiosity and to connect across differences, “Let’s Talk About It: Finding Common Threads Through Conversation” is co-hosted by CRC and The Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History. Dialogues cover a wide range of identities and experiences. People of misunderstood and marginalized religious identities, police officers, activists and people experiencing homelessness. The two people share a conversation that fosters empathy and understanding. Free. Sunday, July 23, 2pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org.

GROUPS

TODDLER STORYTIME The weekly bilingual program—in-person—includes sing-alongs, nursery rhymes and books that foster early literacy. Free. Wednesday, July 20, 11:30am-12:30pm. Freedom Branch Library (Meeting Room), 2021 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. cityofwatsonville.org.

OUTDOORS

SANTA CRUZ SANDHILLS TOUR Experience Santa Cruz’s most sensitive ecosystem, the sandhills, during a two-mile guided walk. Learn about the habitat’s formation and the unique plants and animals adapted to the area. Meet at the campground amphitheater off Graham Hill Road and journey through a breathtaking setting in the mountains. Free ($10/daily use parking fee). Sunday, July 24, 9-11am. Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 North Big Trees Park Road, Felton. thatsmypark.org.

