.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 1-7

ARTS AND MUSIC

BEDOUINE PLUS SHANNON LAY Azniv Korkejian, the Los Angeles-based artist who records as Bedouine, drew international acclaim with her eponymous 2017 debut with arresting and honest vocals accompanied by simple guitar accompaniment. Fader called Bedouine “a modern folk masterpiece,” and the New York Times referred to the songstress as a “future legend.” Shannon Lay, the former member of the Feels, has gone folk. The Redondo Beach native’s 2021 Geist represents the singer-songwriter’s versatility: The record features collaborations with Devin Hoff and Ty Segall, a cover of Syd Barrett’s “Late Night” and an original tune inspired by Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, Dune. $23.10-26.25. Wednesday, June 1, 8pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

‘GENDERATION’ SCREENING Santa Cruz Pride 2022 lifts off with a special dinner-theater screening of Genderation, happy hour and Q&A with Sandy Stone and Susan Stryker follow the film. The documentary set in Santa Cruz and beyond catches up with artists, scholars and visionaries who were part of the trans and queer cultural landscape of San Francisco in the late ’90s. In addition to Stone and Stryker, the doc features Annie Sprinkle, Beth Stephens, Max Wolfe Valerio and Stafford (More in this week’s cover story). $20 (recommended donation per ticket). Friday, June 3, 5:30pm. Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean St, Santa Cruz. santacruzpride.eventive.org/schedule.

DASHAWN HICKMAN SACRED STEEL FEATURING WENDY HICKMAN AND CHARLIE HUNTER Ever since jazz guitar virtuoso Charlie Hunter moderated a panel discussion at the National Folk Festival with guitar talent DaShawn Hickman and other fingerpickers, Hunter and Hickman have remained in touch and even collaborated on each other’s projects. Hunter, a natural innovator, suggested, “It would be cool to mellow out the pedal steel and see what would happen if it had more presence in the arrangement—put the steel front and center.” Along with Atiba Rorie, a classically trained percussionist in West African and Afro-Latin music, and Breven Hampden, a percussionist who also grew up playing in church and went on to study African, Latin and world rhythms, Hunter’s idea came to fabulous fruition. $22. Friday, June 3, 8pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

THE ENGLISH BEAT Since the late 1970s, the Birmingham, England outfit’s music has been called ska, new wave and even 2-tone. They’ve toured the world with David Bowie, the Clash, the Specials and Talking Heads and collaborated on stage many times with the Specials. Pearl Jam began playing “Save It for Later” in 1996, mixing it into the end of “Better Man”—it remained a part of their set through 2014. The group’s debut, I Just Can’t Stop, delivered several hits, including “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” “Mirror in the Bathroom,” “Hands Off…She’s Mine” and “Best Friend.” $35 plus fees. Saturday, June 4, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

TOMBOY SANTA CRUZ 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY A trio of stellar folk-rock bands come together to celebrate 10 years of TOMBOY Santa Cruz. Larry and His Flask singers Ian Cook and Andrew Carew carry on their songwriting coalition with a brand-new project, Beyond the Lamplight. Meanwhile, another new band, Tejon Street Corner Thieves, is one of the more eclectic bluegrass outfits (More in this week’s arts story). $15/$20 plus fees. Saturday, June 4, 8:30pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

SANTA CRUZ LATIN COLLECTIVE Timbalero Jimmy Palafox and local Latin legend Oscar Estrella founded the collective in 2021 with a vision of bringing together a group that could deliver “positive youthful energy and talented professional musicianship.” Specializing in modern and traditional Latin music with influences spanning from Santana and Malo to Fania All-Stars and Eddie Palmieri, the 10-piece operation has succeeded in adhering to their mission. Don’t forget your dancing shoes! $15. Saturday, June 4, 8pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St., Soquel. michaelsonmainmusic.com.

REDWOOD MOUNTAIN FAIRE Two days, two stages and more than 20 bands benefiting local nonprofits. Some standouts include folk rockers Midnight North, Santa Cruz Mountains Americana favorite the Coffis Brothers, the Grateful Dead’s brothers from another mother, Moonalice, world music collective SambaDa and Wolf Jett featuring special guest Marty O’Reilly. “I realized if music makes me feel good, the people around me who become a part of it will feel good too,” O’Reilly says. The folks behind the Redwood Mountain Faire feel the same way. $30; $55/2-day pass; $20/Seniors and teens; Free/kids 12 and under. Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Roaring Camp, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. redwoodmountainfaire.com.

KAKI KING Guitar trendsetter Kaki King’s Modern Yesterdays is a refinement of her signature guitar-projection mapping performance. She releases the unexpected with technicolor imagination, technical wizardry and carefully choreographed guitar and drum playing. Bridging future-forward modernity with contemplative longing, Modern Yesterdays “sends us on an audiovisual journey reset by our recent past, arriving at the emotional place we yearn to visit.” $30/$35 plus fees. Sunday, June 5, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ PRESENTS: LYNNE COX International Swimming Hall of Famer Lynne Cox’s recent release, Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog, is an inspiring story of an ungainly, unruly, irresistible Newfoundland puppy named Al, who grows up to become one of Italy’s highly specialized water rescue dogs who plunge out of helicopters and save lives. Free. Monday, June 6, 6pm. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

COMMUNITY

SANTA CRUZ RESTAURANT WALK 18 downtown restaurants will open their doors and provide samples of their cuisine to everyone with a passport. A variety of cuisine spanning the globe. Each restaurant will give a portion of a signature menu item. Funds for this event support the Common Roots Farm and several other local nonprofit organizations. $30. Wednesday, June 1, 5:30-8:30pm. Downtown Santa Cruz, 1100 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. eventbrite.com/e/santa-cruz-restaurant-walk-tickets-334707458017.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, June 6, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

LAUGHTER YOGA Having fun, feeling good and relaxing. That’s what Laughter Yoga is all about. Laughing is a form of stress relief. The group laughs as a form of exercise, and through eye contact and childlike playfulness—fake laughter becomes genuine and contagious. The body doesn’t know the difference between fake laughter and the real thing, so chemicals (dopamine, serotonin) are released, easing our minds and bodies. Free. Tuesday, June 7, 3:30-4:30pm. Inner Light Ministries (Fireside Room), 5630 Soquel Drive, Soquel. sa-cc.org.

OUTDOORS

FREE TUESDAY AT UCSC ARBORETUM What’s not to love about Community Day at the UCSC Arboretum? Explore the biodiversity of the lush gardens and the birds or just take some time for yourself on a quiet bench in the shade. Free. Tuesday, June 7, 9am-5pm. UC Santa Cruz Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. calendar.ucsc.edu.