.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 8-14

ARTS AND MUSIC

AGENTS OF CHANGE: A COLLABORATIVE POETRY PROJECT Santa Cruz Poet Laureate David Allen Sullivan and friends will be presenting “Agents of Change: A Collaborative Poetry Project” at the Downtown Santa Cruz Public Library from June 10 to Sept. 2. The project features local poets writing about images from local artsits that relate to the idea of change. “Change can be anything,” the organizers write. “Climate change, personal change, linguistic change, change of minds, political change, spiritual change, change in the weather, spare change, menopause, the Yi Jing, etc.” On Saturday, June 18, there will be an “Agents of Change” poetry workshop from 11am-noon, and an art show and poetry reading from noon-1pm at the Downtown Library. santacruzagentsofchange.wordpress.com.

STEEL HOUSE FEATURING EDWARD SIMON, SCOTT COLLEY, BRIAN BLADE Pianist Edward Simon, acoustic bassist Scott Colley and drummer Brian Blade is jazz powerhouse Steel House. Since meeting in New York, the trio has shared stages and studios, playing many different kinds of music together. Steel House was formed as a “dedicated place for their joint musical explorations—spirited and serious, caring and care-free.” $36.75/$42; $21/students. Thursday, June 9, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

W.I.T.C.H. WITH L’ÉCLAIR WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc), fronted by energetic talent Jagari, is considered the dominant force behind Zamrock, a little-known musical genre born in the early ’70s in Zambia, Africa. Zamrock melds the traditional rhythmic backbone of African tribal music with psych, garage rock, blues and funk, resulting in something familiar and completely different from anything else. (Read more about WITCH). $22/$27 plus fees. Friday, June 10, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE The six-time Grammy Award-winning bassist/composer and host of NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” has recorded as a sideman on more than 300 dates. Things changed in 1995 when McBride recorded his debut as a band leader. Aside from large scale gigs with everyone from Chick Corea to George Duke, McBride has been artist-in-residence and artistic director with organizations such as Jazz House Kids, Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Jazz Museum in Harlem and Jazz Aspen. Meanwhile, the Christian McBride Big Band continues to deliver waves of creative flow—and accolades. $47.25/$52.50; $26.25/students (7pm) and $36.75/$42; $21/students (9pm). Friday, June 10. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

ALLAH-LAS WITH KOLUMBO Allah-Las singer/guitarist Miles Michaud has fond memories of ditching class with his bandmates in high school. Michaud, drummer Matthew Correia, bassist Spencer Dunham and lead guitarist Pedrum Siadatian would hit the mega L.A. record store Amoeba Music. They’d file through thousands of records, experiencing moments of rock and roll clarity, epiphanies and revelations, leading to their authentic cover of The Frantics’ 1966 instrumental “No Werewolf.” $31.50 plus fees. Friday, June 10, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

‘PILATES FOR YOUR BEST SEX LIFE’ The premiere of Dax Mills’ show is part stand-up, part Pilates and sex tutorial. The introduction explains the basic concepts of Pilates, along with a discussion of the pelvic floor and orgasm. Mills and other locals model photographs of the exercises. All attendees receive an excerpt of the book for private viewing. $25. Saturday, June 11, 8pm. Broadway Playhouse, 526 Broadway Ave., Santa Cruz. [email protected]

LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS WITH BURNT PLUS HIJINX Sublime fans unite! Everyone in the “Reunion” iteration of LBDAS is part of the Sublime extended family: Marshall Goodman “Ras MG” on drums, Michael “Miguel” Happoldt on lead guitar/vocals, Opie Ortiz on vocals, Jack Maness on vocals/guitar/keys, Tim Wu on sax/flute/vocals and Edwin Kampwith on bass. If some of those names sound familiar, they are. The late great Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell often included them in his lyrical repertoire. $25/$30 plus fees. Saturday, June 11, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

JERRY MILLER BAND The Moby Grape frontman was a part of San Francisco’s original psych-rock sound spawned by 1960s Haight-Ashbury. They played Monterey Pop—Otis Redding followed their set. Over 50 years after the Grape’s debut album, Miller is the only original member who has consistently toured and made music since the band’s breakup. However, original Grape Don Stevenson is flying in from Canada to join Miller, guitarist Terry Hiatt and drummer Fuzzy John Oxendine on tunes like “Indifference” and “Omaha.” $20. Saturday, June 11, 8pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St., Soquel. michaelsonmainmusic.com.

COMMUNITY

EL MERCADO FARMERS MARKET The weekly farmers market aims to decrease food insecurity and improve access to health resources for Pajaro Valley families. The goal is to make shopping as easy as possible and offer healthy choices to everyone. Free. Tuesday, June 14, 2-6pm. Pinto Lake City Park, 451 Green Valley Road, Watsonville. pvhealthtrust.org/el-mercado.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, June 12, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

DOORS OPEN CALIFORNIA AT THE CASTRO ADOBE The first-ever Doors Open California weekend will offer special tours of the interior rooms of the two-story adobe, including the famous fandango room, one of the last remaining indoor cocinas in California and the lush gardens. Learn about the adobe’s ongoing restoration and the meticulous creation of 2,400 adobe bricks. Tours also include the history of the Castro family, the vaqueros who worked the rancho and plenty of background on the Rancho period. (Read more about the Castro Adobe). $20. Saturday, June 11, 10am-4pm. 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville. californiapreservation.org/doca.