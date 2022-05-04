.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: May 4-10

ARTS AND MUSIC

LUNAFEST A program of short films that “empower and inspire,” told from various perspectives that champion women and gender-nonconforming individuals, highlighting their aspirations, accomplishments, resilience, strength and connection. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships go to WomenCARE Santa Cruz. $20. Wednesday, May 4, 7pm. Del Mar Theater, 1124 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. lunafest.org.

DAVIS SEDARIS The bestselling humorist/satirist is one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition. Sedaris’ work is confessional while simultaneously attuned to the world around him. The recently released second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, has been described as the most entertaining way to keep a diary. “Some entries are just what you wanted. Others you might want to spit discreetly into a napkin.” $30.50-$61.50 plus fees. Wednesday, May 4, 7:30pm. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. cityofsantacruz.com.

THE FAR SIDE (FORMERLY OF THE PHARCYDE) WITH SUPERNATURAL, WILDCHILD (LOOTPACK) AND SPEAR OF THE NATION The Far Side, aka former Pharcyde members Imani, Fatlip, Slimkid3 and DJ Abilities, celebrate 30 years since Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde—their classic debut, and one of the most influential hip-hop records of the ’90s. Chock-full of tasty beats, skillfully planted samples and lyrical genius, from beginning to end, the record is packed with favorites, including “Ya Mama,” “Passin’ Me By” and “Otha Fish.” $25-125 plus fees. Thursday, May 5, 9pm. The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

KEITH GREENINGER WITH ELIE MABANZA Singer-songwriter Keith Greeninger’s philosophy: “Music is first and foremost a gift and a medicine to take part in together.” His husky vocals paint portraits of the human condition. Greeninger has earned top songwriting awards at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival and the Kerrville and Napa Valley Folk Festivals. For over two decades, he’s shared stages with dozens of the country’s most renowned performers while garnering critical acclaim and building a dedicated fanbase. Meanwhile, Elie Mabanza’s love of harmony and rhythm stems from his roots in Congo Brazzaville, Africa. $30/$50 plus fees. Friday, May 6, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. kuumbwajazz.org.

THE COFFIS BROTHERS ALBUM RELEASE WITH HENRY CHADWICK The Coffis Brothers, Jamie and Kellen, will perform tunes from their latest LP, Turn My Radio Up. Produced by Mother Hips frontman Tim Bluhm, the Santa Cruz Mountains natives pay tribute to the music they grew up listening to on, well, the radio. From heartland rock ‘n’ roll anthems, front-porch folk songs and Americana ballads, the duo covers all the types of music they tuned into on the FM dial. The Coffis’ former drummer Henry Chadwick will open with music that melds several genres into one original blend. $15/$20 plus fees. Saturday, May 7, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. moesalley.com.

SURGE AFROFUTURISM: NISHAT KHAN AND DAVID MURRAY Surge is an extended program of music and dance performances, film screenings and discussions that brings artists together to engage in Afrofuturism creatively (a global artistic and social movement committed to envisioning a world where African descendants can live and flourish) for “liberation and the restructuring of a society free of racism.” Join Indian sitar player Nishat Khan and American jazz saxophonist and composer David Murray for an original “Afrofuturism Hindustani collaboration.” $40 plus fees. Monday, May 9, 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. riotheatre.com.

COMMUNITY

FIRST FRIDAY: THE ART OF NATURE May’s First Friday will include free art activities and a market from local artists featured in the annual science illustration exhibit, The Art of Nature. Prints, stickers, cards, cups, food and adult drinks will be available. Free. Friday, May 6, 11am-8pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. santacruzmuseum.org.

CAPITOLA VILLAGE SIP AND STROLL Try local wines and beers while strolling through an array of shops and boutiques in Capitola. A ticket includes 12 tickets for 12 two-ounce pours from any participating businesses. $40. Saturday, May 7, noon-5pm. 420 Capitola Ave., Capitola. capitolavillage.com.

TANNERY SPRING ART MARKET Local art, fresh flowers, food vendors, live music and family-friendly activities. Discover everything from ceramics, jewelry and paintings to candles, self-care products and clothing from 40 Santa Cruz County artisans. From 2-4pm, enjoy live music from Sambada and Yaya’s Kitchen. Free. Saturday, May 7, 10am-5pm. Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. tanneryartscenter.org.

EL MERCADO FARMERS MARKET The weekly farmers market aims to decrease food insecurity and improve access to health resources for Pajaro Valley families. The goal is to make shopping as easy as possible and offer healthy choices to everyone. Free. Tuesday, May 10, 2-6pm. Pinto Lake City Park, 451 Green Valley Road, Watsonville. pvhealthtrust.org/el-mercado.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, May 9, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

WILDFLOWER WALK: MARSH TRAIL Wildflower Weekend’s first event in over two years. Discover wetland flora on the botanist-led walk throughout Waddell Creek on the Marsh Trail. Free. Saturday, May 7, 10-11am. Rancho Del Oso, 3600 Highway 1, Davenport. thatsmypark.org.

EXPLORING THE TIDE POOLS AT NATURAL BRIDGES Natural Bridges’ tide pools are some of the best in Santa Cruz and teem with life. Explore the tide pools and coastal prairie habitat nearby. Learn about the plants and animals that inhabit them. $5/$10. Saturday, May 7, 10am-12:30pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. santacruzmuseum.org.

YOU PICK ROSES Birdsong Orchards grows over 500 roses—find just about every color! A perfect activity for fun and to get a Mother’s Day present—for those who haven’t yet. Reservations are required. Adults only. $40. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8, 10am-4pm. Birdsong Orchards, Lakeview Road, Watsonville. birdsongorchards.com.