.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Nov. 2-8

ARTS AND MUSIC

MARGO PRICE BOOK TALK AND SIGNING There’s nothing conventional about Margo Price or her rise as an acclaimed country musician, which made her a perfect fit for Jack White’s Third Man Records—Price’s debut Midwest Farmer’s Daughter was the label’s first country release. “Hard work, stick-to-it-ivness, grit and pristine musicality drenched in real life experience from the school of hard knocks—that’s Nashville,” Third Man notes. “That’s country music. That, ladies and gentlemen, is MARGO PRICE.” Price’s music is an unapologetic dive into her life story, but the singer-songwriter’s new memoir Maybe We’ll Make It delves deeper into the struggles, the tragedies and the subsequent success of one of the most talented singer-songwriters making music. Free. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7pm. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

MORTON MARCUS POETRY READING FEATURING NATASHA TRETHEWEY The annual poetry reading is a tribute to poet, teacher and film critic Morton Marcus. “She’s the stain on the wall the size of her shadow—the color of blood, the shape of a thumb.” This line from the poem “Kitchen Maid with Supper at Emmaus, or The Mulata” was written by Natasha Trethewey, this year’s guest. The two-time U.S. Poet Laureate is one of the most distinguished U.S. contemporary poets. In addition to five poetry collections, including 2018’s Monument, which was longlisted for the National Book Award, she’s received fellowships from the Academy of American Poets, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation. The list of accolades goes on, but you get the idea. Trethewey is a Board of Trustees professor of English at Northwestern University. Free (registration required). Thursday, Nov. 3, 6pm. Merrill Cultural Center, UC Santa Cruz. thi.ucsc.edu.

SON LITTLE WITH MOOREA MASA & THE MOOD Son Little’s recent release Like Neptune was born in a cabin overlooking the Delaware River in upstate New York. The record emits freedom and self-acceptance and transforms self-doubt into a striking opus about overcoming generational distress. “I’ve always felt as though I was making music because I had to; something inside compelled me—fueled me,” Little says. “This is the first time in a long time I’m making music for the pure joy of creating.” Throughout his career, the musician has collaborated with Portugal. the Man, the Roots and RJD2, but his latest record is a spotlight on his artistry without any guests. Little describes the 12 new tracks as his “inner R&B boy band.” $20/$25 plus fees. Saturday, Nov. 5, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

BOOKER STARDRUM WITH SAMANTHA BOUNKEUA, GENOA BROWN AND MIRANDA JAVID Booker Stardrum has collaborated, toured and recorded with a slew of notables, including Lee Ranaldo, Carl Stone, Wendy Eisenberg and Weyes Blood. He’s a composer, percussionist, producer and educator who describes his work as “carved from the dense layering of instruments and manipulated samples, a pan-tonal harmonic sense and an intuitive approach to rhythm.” During his three-day residency at Indexical, Stardrum will perform with several local musicians, including Samantha Bounkeua (violin) and Genoa Brown (saxophone). But this will be more than a straightforward performance; the result will be a new composition incorporating live electronics, acoustic instruments and live video projection, courtesy of artist Miranda Javid. $16; $8/members. Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:30pm. Indexical at Tannery Arts Center, 1050 River St., Studio #119, Santa Cruz. indexical.org.

CAFE VERNACULAR. THE ART OF TOM BOTTOMS’ BOOK LAUNCH Café Vernacular is full of color illustrations featuring the rare oil paintings of Tom Bottoms; celebrated local painter Frank Galuszka provides commentary in English and Italian. “Familiar objects, earthy colors and tangible moments unfold on every page, rewarding art lovers and travelers alike—the book offers vernacular vistas, appetizers for the eye.” Galuszka will read selected vignettes from the book at the release event. Wine will be available for purchase. Attendees who stay for dinner won’t be disappointed by Bad Animal’s killer new menu. Free. Sunday, Nov. 6, 3-5pm. Bad Animal, 1011 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. badanimalbooks.com. **EVENT CANCELED**

ANTONIO SÁNCHEZ AND BAD HOMBRE WITH THANA ALEXA, BIGYUKI AND LEX SADLER Four-time Grammy Award winner Antonio Sánchez began playing drums in Mexico City when he was five. He hasn’t stopped since. Sánchez’s professional career kicked off when he was just a teen, which led to a degree in classical piano at the National Conservatory in Mexico, then Berklee College of Music and New England Conservatory, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in Jazz Studies. The prodigy has recorded about a dozen albums as a band leader and solo. Sánchez’s recent projects include the critically acclaimed The Meridian Suite, the star-studded album Three Times Three and the Grammy-nominated Bad Hombre. SHIFT, the musician’s latest, features a collection of songs by various guests, including Trent Reznor. Dave Matthews and Pat Metheny. $36.75/$42; $21/students. Monday, Nov. 7, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

COMMUNITY

ROOTSTOCK SANTA CRUZ This unique wine event—proceeds all benefit MAH—focuses on craft and regionality. “Wine from the Santa Cruz Mountains can compete with the best bottles in the world,” writes Wine Enthusiast. From Ser to Equinox to Bargetto, it’s about time the wine world noticed the goodness produced in the SCM. The program begins with a history panel discussion, moderated by John Locke of Birichino, with a tasting, followed by a “Grand Tasting,” featuring wineries and varietals reflective of our “distinctive California appellation.” Industry archive collections will also be on display. Downtown Dinner Partners, Gabriella Café and Oswald, will donate a portion of Nov. 5 sales to MAH. $75/$150. Saturday, Nov. 5, 1-5:30pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org/rootstock.

SANTA CRUZ SEA GLASS AND OCEAN ART FESTIVAL Art is everywhere! Just take a stroll on the beach and look down. There’s potential in the natural surroundings wherever we are. That’s what the annual Santa Cruz Sea Glass and Ocean Art Festival is all about. The genuine sea glass and artist-made creations for sale also benefit the local marine environment. There will be over 50 sea glass artists plus ceramics, fabric art, mosaics, resin art and more. Admission includes a chance to win a unique gift basket. A percentage of the entry fee goes to ocean conservation and whale entanglement abatement through the Monterey Bay Sanctuary. Since the festival’s 2009 debut, $11,000 has been raised. Full bar and food will be available for purchase. $5; kids free. Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, 10am-5pm. Cocoanut Grove, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. santacruz.org.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM Led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus every Monday, the longtime group for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer is a safe place for those going through similar hardships to find support in one another. Free (registration required). Monday, Nov. 7, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

EARLY BIRD TOUR Amateur and expert birders will be led by Steve Johnston and Robert Horn, who alternate leading walks, sharing the life histories of the birds that call Elkhorn Slough home and giving tips on identifying species. Participants should be prepared to walk around two or three miles on gravel and dirt trails. The tours last about three hours. Guests may leave before the tour ends if needed. Free (first come, first serve). Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:30-11am. Elkhorn Slough, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville. elkhornslough.org.

Email upcoming events to Adam Joseph at least two weeks beforehand.

Or, submit events HERE.