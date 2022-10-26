.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

ARTS AND MUSIC

WILLY TEA TAYLOR WITH COLE HINKLE & THE DEBAUCHERY Willy Tea Taylor looks like a lumberjack—who swallowed a redneck. The bushy-bearded redhead wields a worn 1927 Martin four-string tenor guitar, and his lyrics boast an everyman charm that feels familiar. His tune, “Bull Riders and Song Writers,” is about growing up in Oakdale, a California “rodeo town”—Taylor wanted to be a rider long before he became a singer-songwriter; he realized that bull riders and musicians aren’t much different. Knuckleball Prime—featuring Greg Leisz (Bruce Springsteen) and Gabe Witcher and Noam Pikelny of the Punch Brothers—was inspired by Taylor’s baseball love. “Most baseball players peak in their 20s, but knuckleball pitchers tend to blossom in their late-30s and early-40s,” he says. “I’m staring down my knuckleball prime.” $15/$18 plus fees. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

‘ROMEO AND JULIETA’: A DIA DE LOS MUERTOS LOVE STORY Of all of the adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays, Romeo and Juliet is at the top of the list. The play gets a bilingual makeover in the Cabrillo College reimagining of the most well-known love archetype ever. Set in Mexico City in 1910 on Día de los Muertos, Romeo and Julieta is narrated by José Guadalupe Posada—a real-life, acclaimed Mexican illustrator. In his Cabrillo debut, playwright Abel Cornejo celebrates Hispanic culture and brings more of a contemporary vibe to the tragic love story. $10-19.50. Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:30pm; Sunday, Oct. 30, 2pm. Cabrillo College 4000 Building, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillovapa.universitytickets.com.

FREE MOVIE ON THE BEACH: ‘THE LOST BOYS’ Joel Schumacher’s beloved, campy vampire flick The Lost Boys has become synonymous with Santa Cruz. The landmarks, the locations and the overall vibe of the movie’s fictional beach town of Santa Carla are just as much a star of the film as Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. From Echo & the Bunnymen’s cover of the Doors’ “People Are Strange” to Grandpa’s closing line—”One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach…all the damn vampires”—the 1987 cult classic’s following runs deep throughout Santa Cruz County. Free. Saturday, Oct. 29, 9pm. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. beachboardwalk.com.

YOUNG DUBLINERS WITH THE HOOKS The Young Dubliners have been at it for so long that by the time Steve Albini produced the Celtic rock outfit’s live collection Alive, Alive O in 1998, they had already been plugging away for about a decade. After more than 30 years, they’re now regarded as one of the world’s most popular Celtic rock outfits. The group spent most of 2022 playing shows throughout the U.S. “[We were] reconnecting with fans while we tightened up as a musical unit and prepared to hit the studio,” lead singer Keith Roberts says. The YD’s forthcoming tenth record will be their first in more than 10 years. However, before they head into the studio, the band wants to take their new batch of tunes on the road and continue to bring live music back into people’s lives. $25/$30 plus fees. Saturday, Oct. 29, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

BAWDY BIZARRE Golden Glamazon, a siren songbird, mysterious minxes, comedic clowns, tantalizing temptresses and haunting harlots will flood the Rio Theatre. Starring Sydni Deveraux and hosted by Franzia Rose, this lewd bazaar will feature performances by Babraham Lincoln, Deaja Girl on Fire, Rizzo Rogue, LaDiDo Day, the Wily Minxes, Valerie Veils, Vyxen Monroe and others. Best Coast Burlesque is known for delivering unforgettable carnivals of depravity and amusements. The talented cast of performance artists comes from all over the world to provide the best in burlesque entertainment. There will also be a costume contest, photobooth and vendors. $20/$35/$45 plus fees. Saturday, Oct. 29, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

CHINA CATS HALLOWEEN BALL “On these tunes, there are certain things that are specific, and certain things that are wide open to interpretation,” China Cats guitarist Matt Hartle said. “It’s never about going back. It’s always looking at the present moment that we’re having. Every time the China Cats play a song, it’s a new experience.” Each performance is a new, shared trip in the spirit of the Grateful Dead. The band shares a unique style and sound while paying tribute to the heart of the Dead. The China Cats’ joy and enthusiasm for making music together are so infectious they’ve attracted guest appearances from Grateful Dead alum, including Donna Jean Godchaux-MacKay. With such a vast repertoire of tunes to choose from, it’s easy to perform over 200 different sets per year. $20/$25 plus fees. Saturday, Oct. 29, 8pm. Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. brownpapertickets.com/event/5572690.

BONNY JUNE AND BONFIRE HALLOWEEN SHOW Count Kraftula, Countess June and Batman Owens will “go batty, transforming all of their songs into spooky and hilarious tributes” to their favorite time of the year. There will also be a party celebrating the release of Bonfire’s new Halloween album, featuring originals such as “Annabel Lee,” “Rattlin’ Bones” and “You Can Be a Zombie Too.” Come in costume or as your freaky self. $20/$30. Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL WITH MOONTRICKS AND KR3TURE Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman of Moontricks hail from the pastoral Kootenay mountains of Western Canada, which makes for a perpetually evolving electro-folk sound unlike any other. After a decade, the duo recently released their full-length debut Currents. “It’s about being lost and searching to find solace in the natural world outside our own confines,” Gurley told edm.com. “‘Forest of My Soul’ holds true to our respect and reverence for the natural world and the inspiration we draw from it and our rural beginnings.” Meanwhile, Santa Cruz multi-instrumentalist, producer and scientist KR3TURE (Creature) crafts melodic bass music that “bends genres and lifts spirits.” $22/$27 plus fees. Monday, Oct. 31, 8pm. The Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

GEORGE SAUNDERS: ‘LIBERATION DAY’ No. 1 New York Times bestselling author George Saunders has penned 11 books, including A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, Booker Prize Winner Lincoln in the Bardo and National Book Award Finalist Tenth of December. Saunders’ recent collection Liberation Day marks his first in nearly a decade. But it was worth the wait and another reminder of why the writer is considered one of the country’s most significant contemporary short story writers. “[Liberation Day] is coming out of a feeling that sometimes systems work against people’s freedom,” Saunders explains. “Sometimes, things don’t work out very well for reasons that are existential—we believe too much in ourselves and our own phenomenon, for example.” $34 plus fees (includes signed hardcover copy of Liberation Day). Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7pm. Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

COMMUNITY

DÍA DE MUERTOS 2022 “The lively event has brought thousands of people together in previous years,” Watsonville Film Festival Executive Director Consuelo Alba says. “It’s a healing experience. We gather to remember and honor those we have loved and lost. Families love coming to the Plaza to see the community altars, watch Coco and continue this ancient tradition.” Pajaro Valley Arts, Watsonville Brillante, WHS Hope Club, Hospice of Santa Cruz and Arte del Corazón will offer face painting, paper butterflies, luminarias and mosaic making. Then, performances by Academia de Música Ilusión, Estrellas de Esperanza, White Hawk Aztec Dancers and the quartet RosaAzul will follow. Disney’s acclaimed Coco caps off the festivities, screening in Spanish with English subtitles. Additionally, there will be over 30 local artists and artisans at the inaugural Mercado de Día de Muertos marketplace hosted by Arte del Corazón. Free. Friday, Oct. 28, 4-8:30pm. Watsonville Plaza, 358 Main St., Watsonville. watsonvillefilmfest.org/dia-de-muertos.

‘INTO THE DEEP’ HALLOWEEN MONSTERS’ BALL Celebrate local art and artists and raise money for the local nonprofit Save Our Shores. Presented by another nonprofit, Santa Cruz Burners, the event is run entirely by volunteers and has been held annually—skipping Covid years—for the last three years. In the spirit of Burning Man, a safe space is provided for people to express themselves creatively. The evening’s festivities will include music from local DJs, dancing, a “Rainbow Trike Track,” food trucks, a cash bar (proceeds go to the Heritage Foundation), visual projection art, live artists (works to be auctioned off), a free professional portrait studio, “chill spaces,” a silent auction, a raffle and more. $49.95. Saturday, Oct. 29, 8pm. Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. linktr.ee/santa_cruz_burners.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM Led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus every Monday, the longtime group for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer is a safe place for those going through similar hardships to find support in one another. Free (registration required). Monday, Oct. 31, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

FREE TUESDAY AT UCSC ARBORETUM What’s not to love about Community Day at the UCSC Arboretum? Explore the biodiversity of the lush gardens and the various birds or take some time for yourself on a quiet bench in the shade. Free. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 9am-5pm. UC Santa Cruz Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. calendar.ucsc.edu.

