.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 5-11

ARTS AND MUSIC

SANTA CRUZ FILM FESTIVAL For two decades, SCFF has been more than another run-of-the-mill film festival; it’s an experience. It’s about showing films in unconventional spots with surprises in a city where strange, thought-provoking and abnormal are standard. The diverse collection of movies is made by high school and college students, new and promising filmmakers and professionals. The California premiere of Tales from the Long Memory, a documentary film narrated by the late great folk musician Utah Phillips, follows the singer-songwriter as he traverses the country on freight trains. It’s “the story of America you didn’t learn in school.” The outdoor double feature will screen at Tannery Outdoors as part of “Santa Cruz Folk Heroes”—happening Friday, Oct. 7 at 7pm—also includes Foodie for the People, about beloved local chef Jozseph Schultz. Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9. For a complete guide of events, films, locations and tickets, visit santacruzfilmfestivals.org.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN What the hell is a “Bonny Light Horseman?” It’s a folk ballad that spans more than two centuries to the Napoleonic Wars. The song made its way from western Europe to America, where everyone from Siobhan Miller to Nic Jones has covered it. As of 2018, Bonny Light Horseman is a folk supergroup made up of Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson, renowned producer Josh Kaufman and Tony Award-winning playwright Anaïs Mitchell. There are some bigtime expectations for the trio’s sophomore record, Rolling Golden Holy; their self-titled 2020 debut appeared on several “Best Albums of 2020” lists, including the Boston Globe, Uncut Magazine and MOJO, and picked up a pair of Grammy nods. $32/$45 plus fees. Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

LYRICS BORN WITH MAK NOVA After 30 years, Tom Shimura, aka Lyrics Born, has become an indelible force within the hip-hop scene and beyond. And he’s done it all on an independent label he helped create. “The [music] industry is where I faced challenges,” Shimura says. “When I’d go to the corporate offices, the agencies, the management companies, the record labels, the distributors, the advertising and marketing departments, I’d never see a single Asian.” Lyrics Born’s forthcoming release, Vision Board, delivers more of what the multitalented MC has become known for: a heaping of funk intertwined with lyrical prowess and special guests, including Cut Chemist. Check out the record’s first single, “Diamond Born,” featuring New Orleans singer-songwriter Princess Shaw. Read story. $22/$27 plus fees. Saturday, Oct. 8, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

ICEAGE WITH EARTH Copenhagen punk rockers Iceage released Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021 about a week ago. Singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes the 12 non-LP tracks as “misfit children.” The title track was initially abandoned for being too “happy-go-lucky.” “We thought this one to be a little too ‘nice’ and well behaved at the time,” Rønnenfelt said. “In hindsight, I find the song to be completely sprawling with impulsiveness difficult to capture on purpose. It has some of the guitar work I’m personally most proud of.” The compilation also features a cover of Bob Dylan’s 1963 “I’ll Keep it with Mine” and Abner Jay’s “My Mule.” Longtime drone metal instrumental duo Earth—featuring guitar and drums—also performs. $25/$30 plus fees. Monday, Oct. 8pm. The Catalyst Atrium, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

SPEAK FOR CHANGE: KHAFRE JAY WITH LYRICAL I For over 16 years, Lyrical l has been delivering spoken word and hip-hop throughout the community. The Santa Cruz artist is committed to self-expression; his music and prose reflect the world around him. Meanwhile, Khafre Jay describes himself as a “community organizer, nonprofit worker, hip-hop artist and the best father ever.” As a Bay Area Hunters Point activist combating racial and socioeconomic injustice, Jay inspires community members to open closed fists and use their voices as a means to battle inequality. $5-20 sliding scale. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 8:30pm. Indexical, Tannery Arts Center, 1050 River St., #119, Santa Cruz. www.indexical.org.

COMMUNITY

MARITIME MONSTERS AND MYSTERIES Just in time for Halloween, dive into the ocean’s “dark side.” Among the several ocean-dwelling peculiarities that are part of Maritime Monsters and Mysteries, the museum’s renowned tapertail ribbonfish is back. Local fisherman Gus Canepa caught the tapertail in 1938. The original specimen went on to be studied at the Smithsonian. “The ribbonfish is a rare, deep-sea specimen caught off the wharf and has long been a famous Santa Cruz oddity,’’ Collections Manager Kathleen Aston says. “After six years in storage, we’re excited to be able to bring it back from the depths for visitors to see.” Free with museum admission. It runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. santacruzmuseum.org.

BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ PRESENTS WRITERS OF COLOR SANTA CRUZ COUNTY A gathering of some of Santa Cruz’s most talented writers will mark a momentous literary occasion for the community. Watsonville Poet Laureate Bob Gómez; Shirley Ancheta, poet and co-editor of the Filipino American anthology Without Names; and Jaime Cortez, acclaimed author of Gordo, will be on hand as Writers of Color-Santa Cruz County members Madeline Aliah, Victoria Bañales, Farnaz Fatemi, Shirley Flores-Muñoz, Chloe Gentile- Montgomery, Geneffa Jahan, Adela Najarro, Meilin Obinata, Elbina Rafizadeh, Claudia Ramírez-Flores and Vivian Vargas bring their stories forward. Free (registration required). Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30-9pm. Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. The group meets every Monday and is led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus. Free (registration required). Monday, Oct. 10, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

WILDER RANCH STATE PARK GROUND TOURS In 1896, this innovative dairy ranch was home to a water-powered machine shop. There was a lot of invention in the barns and historic buildings that pepper Wilder Ranch. During the hour-long tour, you’ll get to see it all. $10. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, 1-2pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. thatsmypark.org.