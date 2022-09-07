.Things to Do: Sept. 7-13

ARTS AND MUSIC

KATHERINE BLUNT: ‘CALIFORNIA BURNING’ Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Blunt’s latest book, California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric—and What It Means for America’s Power Grid, carries a lengthy title. But it’s not nearly as long as the history of deadly catastrophes in which PG&E endangered millions of Californians through criminal negligence. Blunt’s deep dive into the deterioration of California’s largest utility company, which has led to numerous wildfires, including the infamous Paradise fire, and a host of issues directly related to a broken infrastructure, is tragic and frustrating. It’s also a revelation. Read story. Free (with registration). Thursday, Sept. 8, 7pm. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL While the seven films featured in the ninth iteration of the Ocean Film Festival focus on an array of subjects, they all share a common goal: to inspire viewers to protect and respect one of the world’s most valuable resources. Dani Burt is the story of the first-ever women’s World Adaptive Surfing Champion. After coming out of a coma, Dani Burt learned that her right leg was gone from just above her knee—one of many incredible stories set in the ocean. Read story. $21 (a portion benefit Save Our Shores). Friday, Sept. 9, 7-10pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS If you remember the 1986 Michael Keaton hit Gung Ho, you’ll remember “Tuff Enuff.” It’s one of several Thunderbirds tunes that have lit up Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart over the last five decades (the song peaked at No. 10). The band—co-founded by former member Jimmie Vaughan, Stevie Ray’s brother—learned early on that they have a knack for penning songs that work well in movies. From the John Cusack screwball comedy Hot Pursuit to Tom Cruise’s beloved melodrama Cocktail, the Thunderbirds’ musical stamp is all over 1980s Hollywood. Beyond that, they’ve scored a platinum record and appeared on bills with everyone from the Stones to Eric Clapton. $28.50/$34 plus fees. Saturday, Sept. 10, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

CARL VERHEYEN BAND WITH GARY MEEK Guitarist Carl Verheyen played stadiums and arenas during his tenure with ’80s Brit-pop group Supertramp. But all the glitz of rock superstardom means little to someone like Verheyen. He’s in it for the music—a guitarist’s guitarist whose talent has yielded the title from Guitar Magazine as “One of the World’s Top 10 Guitarists” and the L.A. Music Awards’ “Best Guitarist.” The Carl Verheyen Band’s 25th Anniversary Tour brings the humble musician back to Santa Cruz—he first performed Moe’s to a packed house in the early-90s—as part of the venue’s Sunday Afternoon Blues Series. Monterey’s Gary Meek will join the band on sax and keys. $20/$25 plus fees. Sunday, Sept. 11, 4pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

REMI WOLF WITH JELANI ARYEH Remi Wolf’s 2020 breakout booty-shaker “Photo ID” was inspired by Talking Heads and Hall & Oates. The San Jose native told the Los Angeles Times she was “drawn to Daryl Hall’s big melodies and the funky strangeness of David Byrne.” Wolf’s neon, hallucinogenic-flavored videos for tunes like “Disco Man” and “Funky Sole” generated so much online traction the legendary Universal Music subsidiary Island Records scooped up the multi-talented youngster before any other label could get to her. Lucky for Island. Wolf describes her 2021 full-length debut, Juno, as a “fever dream.” When the opening track, “Liquor Store,” begins, the pop star leaves listeners no time for boredom. She saturates every second with hooks, emotion, friskiness and charm. $29.50/$35; $129 VIP plus fees. Monday, Sept. 12, 9pm. The Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

BILL FRISELL TRIO FEATURING THOMAS MORGAN AND RUDY ROYSTON (TWO SHOWS) Jazz guitar phenom Bill Frisell will always have a deep connection to California’s Central Coast. His masterful 65-minute suite, Big Sur, commissioned by the Monterey Jazz Festival, uses music to evoke everything ethereal about that wondrous stretch of coastline 25 miles south of Carmel. Nearly a decade later, Frisell’s Valentine—his trio’s new record—has been hailed by Downbeat as a “masterpiece—everything feels utterly organic…the performances represent jazz playing at its most sublime.” It’s a 13-track collection that represents creative independence. The trio delivers new and old originals, jazz standards, traditional songs and covers. The bookend, “We Shall Overcome,” is an arrangement like none you’ve heard before. $47.25/$52.50; $26.25/students. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 and 9pm ($36.75/$42; $21/students). Kuumbwa, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

COMMUNITY

EL MERCADO FARMERS MARKET The Community Health Trust’s farmers’ market aims to “decrease food insecurity and improve access to health-promoting resources for Pajaro Valley families.” Free. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2-6pm. Ramsay Park (the parking lot in front of the skate park), 1301 Main St., Watsonville. pvhealthtrust.org/el-mercado.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. The group meets every Monday and is led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus. Free (registration required). Monday, Sept. 12, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

GREAT TRAIN ROBBERIES Witness 75-minute reenactments of shootouts between prominent law enforcement officers and infamous desperados of the 1880s aboard the Redwood Forest Train as it chugs up Bear Mountain. Caution for those sensitive to loud noises. $44.95; $29.95/children 2-12. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 11-13, 10am-5pm. Roaring Camp Railroads, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. roaringcamp.com.

