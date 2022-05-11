.Third Eye Blind Announce Catalyst Show, Share Surf Spots

In advance of June 19 performance, frontman Stephan Jenkins tells GT his favorite places to catch a wave in Santa Cruz

By Steve Palopoli
Third Eye Blind has announced the band will play a warm-up show for their summer tour at the Catalyst on June 19. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12. PHOTO: DANNY NOLAN

The members of Bay Area alt-hitmakers Third Eye Blind announced today that they’ll play a warm-up show for their “Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind” tour—which celebrates a quarter-century since the release of their platinum-selling, self-titled debut album—at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz on June 19. The national tour will kick off three days later in Oregon. 

Forming in San Francisco in the ’90s, Third Eye Blind found international success with top-10 hits like “Semi-Charmed Life” and “How It’s Going to Be.” They’ve sold more than 12 million records in their career. But while other bands might ditch NorCal when they get big, frontman Stephan Jenkins stayed. 

A big part of the reason? Surfing. In fact, Jenkins says Santa Cruz, in particular, is his favorite surfing city, and when we asked about why he chose the Catalyst for the tour’s warm-up show, he gave us a list of his three favorite surf spots here. They are:

“1. First peek at Pleasure Point, when the old timers and the morning crew let me have one.  

2. Steamer Lane, midweek and a little crummy cause no one is out. 

secure document shredding

3. I can’t tell you number 3, or I will get in trouble with the locs.”

Fittingly, the new tour will support the ocean the band loves to surf; a portion of each ticket will help the organization SeaTrees restore the kelp ecosystem along the California coast. Some parts of the state have lost as much as 90% of their kelp forests in the last 10 years due to the invasive purple sea urchins that must be cleared before kelp can be restored. 

Last year, Third Eye Blind released their most recent album, Our Bande Apart; Jenkins says it’s “the most fun we’ve ever had in the studio.”

Tickets for Third Eye Blind’s June 19 Catalyst show go on sale Friday, May 12, at 10am. Go to catalystclub.com or thirdeyeblind.com. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Steve Palopoli
Previous ArticleThings To Do in Santa Cruz: May 11-17
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Things To Do in Santa Cruz: May 11-17

The Unusual Roots of AJ Lee’s Music Career

The Guthrie Girls Make California Debut at Michael’s on Main