.Tsunami warning retracted

The Santa Cruz emergency services issued a tsunami warning for Thursday afternoon and retracted it hours later.

“Tsunami Warning Cancelled / Alerta de Tsunami Cancelada

This is the Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery & Resilience.

The tsunami warning issued for northern coastal areas in Santa Cruz County has been cancelled.

For more information, please visit: www.tsunami.gov

Tsunami Warning: Avoid the Coast

This is the Santa Cruz County Office of Response, Recovery & Resilience.

In light of the earthquake off the coast of Eureka, a tsunami warning has been issued for northern coastal areas in California to Oregon. As a precaution, please stay away from all beaches until the tsunami warning is no longer in effect.

We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3CZHWCx

Thank you for your cooperation!”