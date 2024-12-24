.Village Santa Cruz County Builds Generational Bridges

“Every person is a new door to a different world.” —Six Degrees of Separation

Village Santa Cruz County is a nonprofit, peer-support group of volunteers dedicated to aging better by increasing our social engagement and connections, and through shared knowledge and mutual support. The Village helps older adults remain independent, with less reliance on public services, and gives them a sense of purpose.

Mary K., a group member, explains, “On retiring I lost my daily social group; I felt isolated. With Village I found folks who share my joy of making new friends and helping others learn ways to celebrate or cope with life’s changes. I appreciate that we all come with unique stories.”

Now the Village wants to bring together adults of all ages to improve life for everyone.

Recent studies show that across the age spectrum, people are affected by social isolation and loneliness. And while the highest rates of social isolation are found among older adults, young adults are almost twice as likely to report feeling lonely as those over 65.

Breaking apart age group silos opens us to different perspectives. Just like members of Village help solve each other’s difficulties as they come up, to best solve community and world problems we need to all come together, sharing talents and strategies to make our world a better place. No single group can do this alone.

A Village Santa Cruz County gathering at Wilder Ranch. PHOTOS: Contributed

Our Village project for 2025 will add monthly co-generational programs with a long-term goal of forming lasting bonds between older and younger adults.

Forming lasting bonds takes time and a commitment to showing up. Area-based Community Circles and concept-focused Interest Group meet-ups are ongoing and in small groups, providing a venue where members can develop trusted relationships, ask for help from each other, and socialize with and learn from each other.

One such gathering is the Memoir Group, going into its fourth year. Participants Bruce and Dede share their thoughts on participating, with one describing it as “a safe and supportive place to share the highs and lows of my life’s journey” and the other explaining, “The confidential nature of our writings has enabled us to know one another at a deep and meaningful level and has enriched all of our lives.”

Sandy started the Solo Agers group in 2023, after her daughter moved to Portland, leaving her with no family in town. Solo Agers meet once a month to share their specific concerns and issues. They go out to lunch after the meeting. “So far, we’ve helped each other during knee replacement recovery, rides to/from medical procedures, and we’ve shared experiences and resources for repairs,” Sandy says.

Members reside throughout Santa Cruz County. In FY23-24, Village held 247 events with a total of 1,545 attendees. A monthly newsletter containing a wide variety of information is sent to more than 500 community members. And educational presentations are often open to the public.

Village Santa Cruz County is participating in Santa Cruz Gives, the holiday fundraising program started by Good Times in 2015. Donations via SantaCruzGives.org will help launch and sustain Co-generational Connections, bringing together the talents of young and old to build a more resilient Santa Cruz County community. Aging better together…at every age and stage.

Mary Howe is chair of the Village Advisory Board.

Santa Cruz Gives is funded by the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, Applewood Foundation, Joe Collins, Driscoll’s, Inc., Monterey Peninsula Foundation, 1440 Foundation, Santa Cruz County Bank, and Wynn Capital Management, as well as readers of Good Times, Pajaronian and Press Banner.