.Watsonville Man Caught in Underage Sex Sting Operation

62-year-old college instructor intended to meet up with a 14-year-old girl

By Todd Guild
The girl Rodriguez (left) thought he was meeting was an “independent, non-sworn investigator” that was live-streaming a “sting” operation.

On Tuesday, Santa Cruz Police arrested a Watsonville man after he allegedly traveled to the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf to meet who he thought was an underage girl for sex.

Valentin Rodriguez, 62, was charged with meeting a minor for lewd purposes. He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail but was not in custody on Thursday.

Rodriguez teaches diesel mechanics at Hartnell College in Salinas.

According to Santa Cruz Police spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke, the 14-year-old girl Rodriguez thought he was meeting was an “independent, non-sworn investigator” that was live-streaming a “sting” operation.

Rodriguez reportedly exchanged several inappropriate messages online with the decoy.

secure document shredding

The group that set up the sting, CC Unit (Creep Catching Unit), says on its website that it’s dedicated to catching and exposing online predators. Members pose as underage children online and then confront and record the people who agree to meet them.

Since it was founded in 2018, the San Diego-based outfit says it has caught 240 people, 25 of whom have been arrested.

Blaschke says that an SCPD officer asked a CC Unit member to send a text message to Rodriguez, making his cell phone buzz.

“The reporting party produced compelling evidence for probable cause to arrest the suspect Valentin Rodriguez for arranging to meet with a person assumed to be a juvenile with the intent to engage in sex and lewd acts,” Blaschke stated in a press release.

Detectives have obtained warrants for Rodriguez’s home, vehicle and electronic devices. The investigation is ongoing. It is not yet known if there are actual underage victims.

Blaschke says that police do not recommend that citizens conduct sting operations to protect the investigation’s integrity. She added that confronting suspects could be dangerous.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleSanta Cruz County Supervisor Candidates Headed to November Runoff
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Santa Cruz County Supervisor Candidates Headed to November Runoff

Measure D-railed

Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 8-14