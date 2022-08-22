.Watsonville Plane Crash Victims ID’d

Victims of the rare, mid-air collision include a 32-year-old Santa Cruz man

By GT Staff
Stuart Camenson
Stuart Camenson, 32, of Santa Cruz, died in a mid-air collision between his Cessna 152 single-engine plane and another aircraft above Watsonville Municipal Airport on Aug. 18. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Coroner has identified the three victims in a mid-air collision between two airplanes on Aug. 18 above Watsonville Municipal Airport. 

Carl Kruppa, 75, and Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, both of Winton, California, were aboard the Cessna 340 twin-engine plane, while Stuart Camenson, 32, of Santa Cruz, was flying solo in a Cessna 152 single-engine plane.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials at the scene also said a dog aboard the larger plane was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

Witnesses say the planes collided as the Cessna 340 attempted to land at the small Santa Cruz County airport. That plane skidded across the airfield before crashing into a hangar.

secure document shredding

The Cessna 152 crash-landed on the outskirts of the airfield near Buena Vista Drive, just a few 100 feet from a suburban neighborhood off Freedom Boulevard.

Camenson was a UCSC graduate who went on to work in the university’s IT department. He was also a cast member of Cabrillo Stage’s recent production of Candide.

In a statement, UCSC said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time,” the statement read.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GT Staff
Previous ArticleFederal Investigation Into Fatal Plane Collision Underway
Next ArticleCasting Surprises at Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s 2023 Season Reveal
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Sevy’s Offers a Tranquil Outdoor Setting, Delicious Comfort Food

Mo’s Dumpling is a Welcome Addition to Santa Cruz’s Westside

Casting Surprises at Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s 2023 Season Reveal