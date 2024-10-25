.Where to Vote in Santa Cruz County

With mail-in ballots already sent out by the Santa Cruz County Clerk, early voting for the Nov. 5 election has begun. Included in the mail-in voting kits are a sample ballot, an official ballot and a voter guide. There are 22 ballot drop box locations across the county where you can leave your ballot if you don’t want to mail it.

Aptos

Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Dr.

Polo Grounds near the dog park, 2255 Huntington Dr.

Cabrillo College Parking lot R by the stadium, 2372 Cabrillo College Dr.

Capitola

420 Capitola Ave., City Hall parking lot

Mall near the old Sears, 1855 41st Ave.

Public Library, 2005 Wharf Rd.

Corralitos

Corralitos Women’s Club, 33 Browns Valley Rd.

Davenport

Fire Station, 75 Marine View Ave.

Santa Cruz Mountains

Highlands Park, 8500 Highway 9, Ben Lomond

Boulder Creek Community Church, 12465 Highway 9, Boulder Creek

Covered Bridge Park, at Mt. Hermon and Graham Hill roads, Felton

Summit Store, 24197 Summit Rd., Los Gatos

Santa Cruz

701 Ocean St. in front of the County Government Center

Sheriff’s Crisis Center, 5300 Soquel Ave.

212 Church St. in the public parking lot

UCSC Quarry Plaza

Trescony Park, end of Trescony Street

Scotts Valley

1 Civic Center Dr. in the City Hall parking lot

Watsonville

316 Rodriguez St., municipal public parking lot 14

County Health Center, 1430 Freedom Blvd.

County Building at Westridge, 500 Westridge Dr.



Additionally, early voting centers are open 8am–5pm Mon.–Fri. at the following locations:

● Santa Cruz—Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections, 701 Ocean St., Room 310

● Watsonville—Watsonville City Clerk’s Office, 275 Main St., 4th Floor

● Watsonville—Westridge County Building, 500 Westridge Dr.

Due to Santa Cruz’s status as a vote center county, you can cast your vote at any of the 24 locations open from Nov. 1–5 listed on the map at votescount.gov, meaning you don’t have to go to a specific site to cast your ballot.

Though online registration closed Oct. 21, you can register on or before election day at any of the previously listed polling sites by filling out a yellow same-day registration form.

If you are a student at UCSC and received a ballot from your home county anywhere across the state, you can drop it off at any Santa Cruz drop box and it will be safely transported to its county of origin.

As concerns over voter fraud have increased in recent years, the voter hotline remains open at 800-345-8683.