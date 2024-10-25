.Where to Vote in Santa Cruz County

By Mathew Chipman
Three people in a row of voting booths
Photo by Kevin McGovern/Shutterstock

With mail-in ballots already sent out by the Santa Cruz County Clerk, early voting for the Nov. 5 election has begun. Included in the mail-in voting kits are a sample ballot, an official ballot and a voter guide. There are 22 ballot drop box locations across the county where you can leave your ballot if you don’t want to mail it.

Aptos

Aptos Branch Library, 7695 Soquel Dr.

Polo Grounds near the dog park, 2255 Huntington Dr.

Cabrillo College Parking lot R by the stadium, 2372 Cabrillo College Dr.

Capitola

420 Capitola Ave., City Hall parking lot

Mall near the old Sears, 1855 41st Ave.

Public Library, 2005 Wharf Rd.

Corralitos

Corralitos Women’s Club, 33 Browns Valley Rd.

Davenport

Fire Station, 75 Marine View Ave.

Santa Cruz Mountains

Highlands Park, 8500 Highway 9, Ben Lomond

Boulder Creek Community Church, 12465 Highway 9, Boulder Creek

Covered Bridge Park, at Mt. Hermon and Graham Hill roads, Felton

Summit Store, 24197 Summit Rd., Los Gatos

Santa Cruz

701 Ocean St. in front of the County Government Center

Sheriff’s Crisis Center, 5300 Soquel Ave.

212 Church St. in the public parking lot

UCSC Quarry Plaza

Trescony Park, end of Trescony Street

Scotts Valley

1 Civic Center Dr. in the City Hall parking lot

Watsonville

316 Rodriguez St., municipal public parking lot 14

County Health Center, 1430 Freedom Blvd.

County Building at Westridge, 500 Westridge Dr.

Additionally, early voting centers are open 8am–5pm Mon.–Fri. at the following locations:

●  Santa Cruz—Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections, 701 Ocean St., Room 310

●  Watsonville—Watsonville City Clerk’s Office, 275 Main St., 4th Floor

●  Watsonville—Westridge County Building, 500 Westridge Dr.

Due to Santa Cruz’s status as a vote center county, you can cast your vote at any of the 24 locations open from Nov. 1–5 listed on the map at votescount.gov, meaning you don’t have to go to a specific site to cast your ballot.

Though online registration closed Oct. 21, you can register on or before election day at any of the previously listed polling sites by filling out a yellow same-day registration form.

If you are a student at UCSC and received a ballot from your home county anywhere across the state, you can drop it off at any Santa Cruz drop box and it will be safely transported to its county of origin.

As concerns over voter fraud have increased in recent years, the voter hotline remains open at 800-345-8683.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mathew Chipman
Previous ArticleWatsonville Brillante Ribbon-Cutting Party Set for Oct. 26
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Exterior of a parking garage decorated with colorful mosaic artwork

Watsonville Brillante Ribbon-Cutting Party Set for Oct. 26

binoculars on an observation deck overlooking a forest view with the ocean in the distant background

Henry Cowell Observation Deck Loop Trail

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk