.Which States Could Be Next To Legalize Slots And Other Casino Games?

Published in cooperation between Techopedia and Good Times

Federal legislation has allowed states to legalize gambling and sports betting since the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, but not many have set up a framework to regulate gambling. Today, 38 states have permitted some type of sports betting, but casino games are more restricted across the country.

The states where all online gambling is permitted — including sports betting, casino games, lottery and poker — are Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.

Gambling is a popular pastime in the states, and online gambling is especially popular thanks to the convenience and wide variety of casino games on offer. In fact, according to Techopedia KR, there are more than 1,000 slot games available, but which states might be next to take the steps needed to regulate these casino games? Although it is difficult to predict, current bills sitting in front of state representatives may provide some information on the future of gambling across the United States.

Ohio appears to be leading the charge to regulate online casinos since Senator Niraj Antani introduced SB 312. This bill aims to legalize both online casinos and an online lottery in the state. If passed, Ohio would become the eighth state to legalize online gambling. Ohio currently has four physical casinos but bans any forms of online wagering for real money. SB 312 therefore wishes to see gambling expanded into the online world and have Ohio join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

Sen. Antani claims that legalizing online gaming in Ohio will benefit the state, as it proposes a 15 percent tax on gross gaming profits. Despite this financial gain, anti-gambling opposition is strong, with Governor Mike DeWine insisting that the tax on sports betting be increased from 10 to 20 percent, rather than legalizing online casinos. The four land-based casinos in the state also oppose the bill.

SB 312 was filed on September 4, and must still be assigned to a committee. However, Ohio is currently the only state that is actively considering the legalization of online slots and other games and is, therefore, the most likely state to legalize iGaming in 2025.

Maine is another state that could legalize online gambling in the near future thanks to LD 585, which was proposed by Rep. Laura Supica. Sports betting was legalized in Maine in 2022, which shows there is clear support for gambling-related activities. The proposed legislation focuses on licenses for tribes, and there’s no current proposed regulation for any of the larger online casino operators.

When it comes to sports betting legalization, Missouri seems to be the next state to take the leap. The regulation of sports betting is set to be on the November 2024 ballot, as a public vote to change the state constitution. Public opinion on the matter has not reached a consensus, with some supporting the legalization while others are strongly opposed.

However, the state’s sports leagues are lobbying hard to sway the public. Gambling is allowed in Missouri—the state currently has 13 physical casinos—and the constitutional amendment would allow these establishments to offer online and retail sports betting by the end of 2025.

Not many states have a total ban on all types of gambling, but Texas remains staunch in its opposition to the activity. However, there seems to be hope that Texas might be the next state to allow some forms of land-based casinos in the near future.

Both sports betting and casino bills have failed to pass in the past, but the public is hoping that when the legislature meets in 2025 there will be some gambling reform. Based on polls in April 2024, 56 percent of the public support legalizing land-based casino resorts.

Despite this support, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stated in 2023 that there’s a lack of votes in the Senate to support gambling reform, stalling any progress. In order for casinos to be legalized, there needs to be an amendment to the state constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority vote by the House and Senate.

California is considered a white whale as it houses 11.7 percent of the US population, and therefore has the potential to generate a lot of money should gambling be legalized. However, previous efforts in the Golden State were rejected. Proposition 26 was presented in the past to allow sports betting at tribal casinos, but was rejected in 2022. That means that Santa Cruz residents will have to wait patiently for the legalization of any form of gambling in the state. Should gambling and sports betting become legalized, the economy of Santa Cruz and California would benefit from revenue currently being spent at offshore casino sites.