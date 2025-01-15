.At First Blush

Leslie Rosé 2023 bursts with energy

By Josie Cowden
MOUTHWATERING MINERALITY Flavors of the Carneros region shine through in the Frank Family Vineyards’ Leslie Rose 2023. PHOTO: Tubay Yabut

Wake up your senses with a flavorful glass of rosé from Frank Family Vineyards. Named Leslie Rosé after winery founder Leslie Frank, this impressive wine has a mouthwatering minerality—along with peach and wild strawberry aromas and exciting flavors of white nectarine and zingy citrus. It is bursting with fresh energy and bright acidity. Crafted from 100% pinot noir grapes sourced from Napa’s Carneros region, the 2023 vintage “is well balanced with bright acidity allowing the flavors of the region to shine through.” This delectable rosé ($50) will convert any doubting rosé drinker.

Add a little rosé to your wine rack, and drink something truly delicious.

Frank Family Vineyards, 1091 Larkmead Lane, Calistoga, 707-942-0859. Frankfamilyvineyards.com

The Haute Enchilada

Not only does the Haute Enchilada offer tasty food at their beautiful Mexican restaurant, they also have cottages where guests can spend time close to the harbor and beach. Or stay in an Airstream for an added dose of fun. Located in the heart of Moss Landing, it’s close to seals, pelicans and other wildlife, especially if you kayak around Elkhorn Slough to complete the experience.

Visit hauteenchilada.com for more info.

Correction

Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard’s Quinta Cruz label has two kinds of Souzão (a Portuguese wine varietal). One is a still wine ($24) and one is a sparkling wine ($48). In my column of Dec. 18, I wrongly wrote that the Quinta Cruz Souzão 2019 sparkling wine is $24. My apologies to winemaker/owner Jeff Emery, and to all who went to Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard’s tasting room to buy a bottle of sparkling Souzão. I’m sure you were happy with the still Souzão if you bought that instead.

Santa Cruz Mountain Vineyard, 334 Ingalls St., Santa Cruz, 831-426-6209. Santacruzmountainvineyard.com

Josie Cowden
